Tuyển Game Tester Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Game Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 74/1/2 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In charge of test case creation, execution, and maintenance for new features and updates.
Conduct thorough gameplay testing to ensure smooth mechanics, balanced difficulty, and engaging user experience.
gameplay testing
Perform SDK testing (e.g., Ads, Analytics, Monetization,....) to verify proper integration and functionality.
SDK testing
Ensure event tracking is correctly implemented by validating analytics tools (e.g., Firebase, AppsFlyer) to verify proper event triggers, user behavior tracking, and conversion metrics.
event tracking
Conduct compatibility testing across different mobile devices, OS versions, and network conditions.
compatibility testing
Perform performance testing to analyze app stability, load times, and FPS across various devices.
performance testing
Validate UI/UX elements to ensure consistency, responsiveness, and accessibility.
UI/UX elements
Conduct backend testing to verify game servers, database interactions, and user authentication processes.
backend testing
Identify, document, and report bugs using issue tracking tools (e.g., Jira, Trello).
Collaborate with developers and game designers to reproduce and resolve issues.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2.5 years of experience in manual testing knowledge about software/ game testing protocols
Experience in software development process Agile/Scrum and JIRA Tool
Hands-on experience with SDK & Event tracking testing for mobile applications such as Firebase, MAX, Appsflyer,...
SDK & Event tracking testing
Experience with game engines such as Unity is a big plus
Unity is a big plus
High standards of work and willingness to meet and exceed expectations
Understand the native behavior of each OS (Android & IOS) and have an effective testing strategy

Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Equipped with a PC or laptop.
Competitive salary based on interview results.
Annual salary review & 13th-month salary.
Health, Social, and Unemployment Insurance
Teambuilding activities & Company events across the year.
Healthcare, Learning Package
Join our young, multi-national and multi-cultural team of talents.
Opportunity to be guided and work with professionals in the industry

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phú Nhuận

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

