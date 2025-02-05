Tuyển Game Tester Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 74/1/2 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In charge of test case creation, execution, and maintenance for new features and updates.

Conduct thorough gameplay testing to ensure smooth mechanics, balanced difficulty, and engaging user experience.

gameplay testing

Perform SDK testing (e.g., Ads, Analytics, Monetization,....) to verify proper integration and functionality.

SDK testing

Ensure event tracking is correctly implemented by validating analytics tools (e.g., Firebase, AppsFlyer) to verify proper event triggers, user behavior tracking, and conversion metrics.

event tracking

Conduct compatibility testing across different mobile devices, OS versions, and network conditions.

compatibility testing

Perform performance testing to analyze app stability, load times, and FPS across various devices.

performance testing

Validate UI/UX elements to ensure consistency, responsiveness, and accessibility.

UI/UX elements

Conduct backend testing to verify game servers, database interactions, and user authentication processes.

backend testing

Identify, document, and report bugs using issue tracking tools (e.g., Jira, Trello).

Collaborate with developers and game designers to reproduce and resolve issues.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2.5 years of experience in manual testing knowledge about software/ game testing protocols

Experience in software development process Agile/Scrum and JIRA Tool

Hands-on experience with SDK & Event tracking testing for mobile applications such as Firebase, MAX, Appsflyer,...

SDK & Event tracking testing

Experience with game engines such as Unity is a big plus

Unity is a big plus

High standards of work and willingness to meet and exceed expectations

Understand the native behavior of each OS (Android & IOS) and have an effective testing strategy

Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Equipped with a PC or laptop.

Competitive salary based on interview results.

Annual salary review & 13th-month salary.

Health, Social, and Unemployment Insurance

Teambuilding activities & Company events across the year.

Healthcare, Learning Package

Join our young, multi-national and multi-cultural team of talents.

Opportunity to be guided and work with professionals in the industry

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin