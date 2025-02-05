Tuyển Game Tester Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Tester Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology
- Hồ Chí Minh: 74/1/2 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Game Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
In charge of test case creation, execution, and maintenance for new features and updates.
Conduct thorough gameplay testing to ensure smooth mechanics, balanced difficulty, and engaging user experience.
Perform SDK testing (e.g., Ads, Analytics, Monetization,....) to verify proper integration and functionality.
Ensure event tracking is correctly implemented by validating analytics tools (e.g., Firebase, AppsFlyer) to verify proper event triggers, user behavior tracking, and conversion metrics.
Conduct compatibility testing across different mobile devices, OS versions, and network conditions.
Perform performance testing to analyze app stability, load times, and FPS across various devices.
Validate UI/UX elements to ensure consistency, responsiveness, and accessibility.
Conduct backend testing to verify game servers, database interactions, and user authentication processes.
Identify, document, and report bugs using issue tracking tools (e.g., Jira, Trello).
Collaborate with developers and game designers to reproduce and resolve issues.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in software development process Agile/Scrum and JIRA Tool
Hands-on experience with SDK & Event tracking testing for mobile applications such as Firebase, MAX, Appsflyer,...
Experience with game engines such as Unity is a big plus
High standards of work and willingness to meet and exceed expectations
Understand the native behavior of each OS (Android & IOS) and have an effective testing strategy
Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary based on interview results.
Annual salary review & 13th-month salary.
Health, Social, and Unemployment Insurance
Teambuilding activities & Company events across the year.
Healthcare, Learning Package
Join our young, multi-national and multi-cultural team of talents.
Opportunity to be guided and work with professionals in the industry
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần EZ Technology
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
