Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
- Hà Nam: Hà Nam, Vietnam, Thành phố Nam Định
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Allocate orders to factories
• Manage production in factory; monitor overall production performance and daily operating/troubleshooting to achieve the agreed company goals and objectives:
• Ensure proper capacity planning, top quality, meeting of delivery times and cost effectiveness providing a well-organized and safe working environment.
• Continuous improvement of production process and overall production efficiency
• Do annual evaluation of performance
• Prepare budgets and plans, analyze production-related data, prepare and implement corrective action plans and submit production reports to general management
• Other tasks as assigned by the BOD
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Education:
• Experience: Minimum of 10-15 years of professional experience in garment production management, at least 3 years in Manufacturing Director position with outerwear/ seam sealing/ down production and for brands:
• Experience:
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
