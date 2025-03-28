Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE

Giám đốc sản xuất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Hà Nam, Vietnam, Thành phố Nam Định

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Allocate orders to factories
• Manage production in factory; monitor overall production performance and daily operating/troubleshooting to achieve the agreed company goals and objectives:
• Ensure proper capacity planning, top quality, meeting of delivery times and cost effectiveness providing a well-organized and safe working environment.
• Continuous improvement of production process and overall production efficiency
• Do annual evaluation of performance
• Prepare budgets and plans, analyze production-related data, prepare and implement corrective action plans and submit production reports to general management
• Other tasks as assigned by the BOD

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Education: University graduate or higher
• Education:
• Experience: Minimum of 10-15 years of professional experience in garment production management, at least 3 years in Manufacturing Director position with outerwear/ seam sealing/ down production and for brands:
• Experience:

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE

CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 5,6,7 Vinfast Tower, No. 8 Pham Hung Street, Mai Dich Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

