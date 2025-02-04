Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Design and develop Switch Gear products (e.g., MCB, MCCB, RCBO) from concept to final product, ensuring they meet both technical and customer requirements.

• Manage the product development project schedule, ensuring all milestones are met on time and within budget.

• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth development and timely completion of products.

• Generate cost reduction ideas and actively contribute to promoting themes that lead to more efficient product designs and manufacturing processes.

• Perform 2D drawing and 3D modeling using CAD software (SolidWorks or similar), as well as structural analysis of product components.

• Select and specify materials (metal and plastic) for product design, ensuring they are cost-effective, durable, and compliant with industry standards.

• Lead product evaluations and testing to ensure products meet quality, performance, and regulatory standards.

• Work closely with customers to understand their product needs, negotiate specifications, and align product designs to meet those requirements.

• Assist in developing technical documentation and product specifications for internal and external stakeholders.