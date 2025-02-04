Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
- Bình Dương: No.1
- No.3 Street 12, VSIP II
- A, Vinh Tan Commune, Tan Uyen District
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Design and develop Switch Gear products (e.g., MCB, MCCB, RCBO) from concept to final product, ensuring they meet both technical and customer requirements.
• Manage the product development project schedule, ensuring all milestones are met on time and within budget.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth development and timely completion of products.
• Generate cost reduction ideas and actively contribute to promoting themes that lead to more efficient product designs and manufacturing processes.
• Perform 2D drawing and 3D modeling using CAD software (SolidWorks or similar), as well as structural analysis of product components.
• Select and specify materials (metal and plastic) for product design, ensuring they are cost-effective, durable, and compliant with industry standards.
• Lead product evaluations and testing to ensure products meet quality, performance, and regulatory standards.
• Work closely with customers to understand their product needs, negotiate specifications, and align product designs to meet those requirements.
• Assist in developing technical documentation and product specifications for internal and external stakeholders.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI