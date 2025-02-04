Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: No.1

- No.3 Street 12, VSIP II

- A, Vinh Tan Commune, Tan Uyen District

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Design and develop Switch Gear products (e.g., MCB, MCCB, RCBO) from concept to final product, ensuring they meet both technical and customer requirements.
• Manage the product development project schedule, ensuring all milestones are met on time and within budget.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth development and timely completion of products.
• Generate cost reduction ideas and actively contribute to promoting themes that lead to more efficient product designs and manufacturing processes.
• Perform 2D drawing and 3D modeling using CAD software (SolidWorks or similar), as well as structural analysis of product components.
• Select and specify materials (metal and plastic) for product design, ensuring they are cost-effective, durable, and compliant with industry standards.
• Lead product evaluations and testing to ensure products meet quality, performance, and regulatory standards.
• Work closely with customers to understand their product needs, negotiate specifications, and align product designs to meet those requirements.
• Assist in developing technical documentation and product specifications for internal and external stakeholders.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

