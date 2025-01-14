Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: Area 6, Long Bình Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Assist in handling accounting records, documents, and related procedures.

• Receive guidance from experienced colleagues and participate directly in the company’s actual workflow.

• Organize and store accounting documents and contract records as required by the supervisor.

• Support accounting tasks for specific sections as assigned by the supervisor.

• Handle certain administrative tasks such as mailing and supervising the sale of scrap materials.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Third- or fourth-year students or recent graduates in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, Business Administration, etc.

• Passionate about and eager to develop a career in accounting and taxation.

• Careful, honest, and eager to learn.

• Proficient in basic office software (Word, Excel, etc.).

• Hardworking, responsible, honest, and willing to learn.

Tại BAT Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BAT Vietnam

