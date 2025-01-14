Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

BAT Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
BAT Vietnam

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại BAT Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: Area 6, Long Bình Ward, Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Assist in handling accounting records, documents, and related procedures.
• Receive guidance from experienced colleagues and participate directly in the company’s actual workflow.
• Organize and store accounting documents and contract records as required by the supervisor.
• Support accounting tasks for specific sections as assigned by the supervisor.
• Handle certain administrative tasks such as mailing and supervising the sale of scrap materials.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Third- or fourth-year students or recent graduates in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, Business Administration, etc.
• Passionate about and eager to develop a career in accounting and taxation.
• Careful, honest, and eager to learn.
• Proficient in basic office software (Word, Excel, etc.).
• Hardworking, responsible, honest, and willing to learn.

Tại BAT Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BAT Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BAT Vietnam

BAT Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 1.000-4.999 nhân viên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

