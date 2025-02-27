Tuyển Key Account Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 5, Samco Building, 326 Võ Văn Kiệt, Cô Giang, Quận 1, Tp. HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Sales Representative (Furniture Trading Industry) will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies
with the customers/buyers, coordinating with in-house team in Vietnam to manage buyer/customer relationships, and
optimizing the merchandising process for the furniture product line. The ideal candidate will have a strong background
in business development or/and sales within the furniture industry, excellent sales skills, and a track record of closing
sales. Including:
1. Sales strategies:
▪ Develop and implement strategic sales plans for furniture categories: indoor/outdoor furniture/Decorative home
accessories, …
▪ Find new customers, and final orders >> Closing sales.
▪ Manage the orders and understand the customers’ expectations.
▪ Main excellent relationship with customer network.
▪ Identify potential customers, assess their capabilities, and negotiate favorable terms and agreements.
▪ Build and maintain strong relationships with existing/new customers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Công ty cung cấp máy tính cho nhân viên.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
