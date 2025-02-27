Tuyển Key Account Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Key Account Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture

Key Account

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Key Account Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 5, Samco Building, 326 Võ Văn Kiệt, Cô Giang, Quận 1, Tp. HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Key Account Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Sales Representative (Furniture Trading Industry) will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies
with the customers/buyers, coordinating with in-house team in Vietnam to manage buyer/customer relationships, and
optimizing the merchandising process for the furniture product line. The ideal candidate will have a strong background
in business development or/and sales within the furniture industry, excellent sales skills, and a track record of closing
sales. Including:
1. Sales strategies:
▪ Develop and implement strategic sales plans for furniture categories: indoor/outdoor furniture/Decorative home
accessories, …
▪ Find new customers, and final orders >> Closing sales.
▪ Manage the orders and understand the customers’ expectations.
▪ Main excellent relationship with customer network.
▪ Identify potential customers, assess their capabilities, and negotiate favorable terms and agreements.
▪ Build and maintain strong relationships with existing/new customers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Máy tính xách tay
Công ty cung cấp máy tính cho nhân viên.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture

Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Toà nhà Samco, 326 Võ Văn Kiệt, Phường Cô Giang, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-key-account-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job324374
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Tuyển Key Account WIN NGUYEN GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Tuyển Key Account Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Key Account Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Mount
Tuyển Key Account One Mount làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Mount
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Tuyển Key Account Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 600 - 800 USD
Rentokil Initial (Viet Nam) Limited Company
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 600 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Tuyển Key Account Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH MW Mother And Baby Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Tuyển Key Account WIN NGUYEN GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
WIN NGUYEN GROUP
Hạn nộp: 01/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Tuyển Key Account Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ferring Pharmaceuticals LTD
Hạn nộp: 06/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Tuyển Key Account Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Zuellig Pharma Viet Nam
Hạn nộp: 29/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Key Account AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AQUA Electrical Appliances Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 18/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Key Account Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 28/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm One Mount
Tuyển Key Account One Mount làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
One Mount
Hạn nộp: 27/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Key Account Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH DMK Dairy Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm