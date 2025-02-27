Tuyển Key Account Công Ty Cổ Phần VHG Living Furniture làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Sales Representative (Furniture Trading Industry) will be responsible for developing and executing sales strategies

with the customers/buyers, coordinating with in-house team in Vietnam to manage buyer/customer relationships, and

optimizing the merchandising process for the furniture product line. The ideal candidate will have a strong background

in business development or/and sales within the furniture industry, excellent sales skills, and a track record of closing

sales. Including:

1. Sales strategies:

▪ Develop and implement strategic sales plans for furniture categories: indoor/outdoor furniture/Decorative home

accessories, …

▪ Find new customers, and final orders >> Closing sales.

▪ Manage the orders and understand the customers’ expectations.

▪ Main excellent relationship with customer network.

▪ Identify potential customers, assess their capabilities, and negotiate favorable terms and agreements.

▪ Build and maintain strong relationships with existing/new customers.