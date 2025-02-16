Tuyển Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 199 Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 15, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu
【Job Summary】
- Responsible for construction drawings, deploy construction drawings
【Job description (details)】
- Use Revit and other MEP software for work
- Prepare construction drawings, deploy construction drawings
- Build and deploy models using Revit software
【Company/Job Attraction】
- You may have a chance to work in Japan depending on your achievement
- As this company has just started business in Vietnam, you will be a key person in this company
- You can work overseas because they are global company
Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 1-3 years experience as BIM designer
- Good communication in English (Upper Intermediate level)
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Social Insurance
- Over time allowance
- Transportation
- Promotion
- Health check
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI