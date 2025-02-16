Tuyển Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu

【Job Summary】

- Responsible for construction drawings, deploy construction drawings

【Job description (details)】

- Use Revit and other MEP software for work

- Prepare construction drawings, deploy construction drawings

- Build and deploy models using Revit software

【Company/Job Attraction】

- You may have a chance to work in Japan depending on your achievement

- As this company has just started business in Vietnam, you will be a key person in this company

- You can work overseas because they are global company