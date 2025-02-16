Tuyển Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu

Tuyển Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Kỹ sư kết cấu máy

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
13 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 199 Dien Bien Phu Street, Ward 15, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư kết cấu máy Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu

【Job Summary】
- Responsible for construction drawings, deploy construction drawings
【Job description (details)】
- Use Revit and other MEP software for work
- Prepare construction drawings, deploy construction drawings
- Build and deploy models using Revit software
【Company/Job Attraction】
- You may have a chance to work in Japan depending on your achievement
- As this company has just started business in Vietnam, you will be a key person in this company
- You can work overseas because they are global company

Với Mức Lương 13 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University with major in Electricity
- 1-3 years experience as BIM designer
- Good communication in English (Upper Intermediate level)

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 13 month bonus
- Social Insurance
- Over time allowance
- Transportation
- Promotion
- Health check

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

