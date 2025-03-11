Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư tự động hoá Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư tự động hoá Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Developing and implementing test plans and test cases
Designing, creating and maintaining automation scripts
Monitoring the execution of the scripts
Troubleshooting issues that arise during the process
Providing documentation and reports of the test results
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any other IT-related fields
At least 2 years experience in automation testing
Understanding of and good experience with Selenium, Appium
Proficient in coding/scripting languages such as Python/Java
Understanding of microservice architecture features
Strong programming skills in Java language
Hands-on experience with various development tools, writing unit tests, and test automation
Knowing Flutter is a plus
Communication skills that enable effective interaction with other members of the team
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity
Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)
Working hours: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.
Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,...
13th salary, End Year bonus,...
Recognition and rewards based on your performance
High promotion opportunity
Good career path development
Creative, modern and open working place
Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
