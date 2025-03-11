Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư tự động hoá

Developing and implementing test plans and test cases

Designing, creating and maintaining automation scripts

Monitoring the execution of the scripts

Troubleshooting issues that arise during the process

Providing documentation and reports of the test results

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any other IT-related fields

At least 2 years experience in automation testing

Understanding of and good experience with Selenium, Appium

Proficient in coding/scripting languages such as Python/Java

Understanding of microservice architecture features

Strong programming skills in Java language

Hands-on experience with various development tools, writing unit tests, and test automation

Knowing Flutter is a plus

Communication skills that enable effective interaction with other members of the team

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to multitask and prioritize tasks

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary, suitable for working capacity

Review performance twice a year ( In working process, Candidate can be reviewed continuously before the term if the job is successfully completed)

Working hours: 9:00 - 18:00, 5 days/ week.

Enjoying good remuneration of company when becoming an employee: social insurance, PTI insurance , annual company trip,...

13th salary, End Year bonus,...

Recognition and rewards based on your performance

High promotion opportunity

Good career path development

Creative, modern and open working place

Continuous and professional training to fully develop your potential

