Tuyển Kỹ thuật sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/04/2025
Kỹ thuật sản xuất

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên, Khánh Bình, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Huyện Tân Uyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Cooperate with customers to participate in line inspections and regular meetings.
Tracking of difficult problems in production lines and improvement of problem points.
Analysis and resolution of customer complaints from the quality department.
Analysis and resolution of laboratory test failures after MP.
Application for proofing, trial assembly, testing, etc. of prototypes required for structural improvement.
Provision of Kaizen improvement data
Review of SOP changes after MP
Design/verification of newly added inspection tools after MP improvement
Design/verification of newly added positioning tooling after MP improvement
Production of red and green samples required for new equipment inspection

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Chinese or English well communication
College graduation and above
At least 2 years working as a NPI Engineer for home appliance produced company. (Prefer TTI)
Able to use 2D, 3D, CAD software
Ambitious, willing to learn and grow.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

High promotion opportunities (100% new company)
Friendly working environment
Welfare policy according to Labor law
The leadership is receptive to feedback.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà xưởng X11, 12 đường D6 và N11, KCN Nam, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

