Tuyển Kỹ thuật sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật sản xuất Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM
- Bình Dương:
- Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên, Khánh Bình, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Huyện Tân Uyên
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Cooperate with customers to participate in line inspections and regular meetings.
Tracking of difficult problems in production lines and improvement of problem points.
Analysis and resolution of customer complaints from the quality department.
Analysis and resolution of laboratory test failures after MP.
Application for proofing, trial assembly, testing, etc. of prototypes required for structural improvement.
Provision of Kaizen improvement data
Review of SOP changes after MP
Design/verification of newly added inspection tools after MP improvement
Design/verification of newly added positioning tooling after MP improvement
Production of red and green samples required for new equipment inspection
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
College graduation and above
At least 2 years working as a NPI Engineer for home appliance produced company. (Prefer TTI)
Able to use 2D, 3D, CAD software
Ambitious, willing to learn and grow.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Friendly working environment
Welfare policy according to Labor law
The leadership is receptive to feedback.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
