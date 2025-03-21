Tuyển Kỹ thuật sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: - Khu công nghiệp Nam Tân Uyên, Khánh Bình, Tân Uyên, Bình Dương, Huyện Tân Uyên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật sản xuất Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Cooperate with customers to participate in line inspections and regular meetings.

Tracking of difficult problems in production lines and improvement of problem points.

Analysis and resolution of customer complaints from the quality department.

Analysis and resolution of laboratory test failures after MP.

Application for proofing, trial assembly, testing, etc. of prototypes required for structural improvement.

Provision of Kaizen improvement data

Review of SOP changes after MP

Design/verification of newly added inspection tools after MP improvement

Design/verification of newly added positioning tooling after MP improvement

Production of red and green samples required for new equipment inspection

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Chinese or English well communication

College graduation and above

At least 2 years working as a NPI Engineer for home appliance produced company. (Prefer TTI)

Able to use 2D, 3D, CAD software

Ambitious, willing to learn and grow.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

High promotion opportunities (100% new company)

Friendly working environment

Welfare policy according to Labor law

The leadership is receptive to feedback.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CHUNJU ELECTRIC VIỆT NAM

