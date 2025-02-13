Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab

Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC

Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Tại Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Long An: Long Hậu, Cần Giuộc, Long An

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Manage sample qualification, measurement/ test plan, all activities of Lab team.
Make FAIR/ PPAP, process capability study (CpK), MSA-Gaga R&R, Attribute gauge
2. Make the measurement / test plan for team and control
3. Review drawing,, requirement, define measurement / test method.
4. Deploy the requirement of product for team. Provide the training about measurement/ test method for teams.
5. Problem analysis with team and corrective ation quickly about the measurement method.
6. Make FAIR, CpK, Gage R&R, …
7. Equipment / Device management and calibration ontime.
8. 5S and supevise all activities of Lab team
9. Work and complaince follow the quality standard.
10. Support PQA in ASM2, support ASM1 for measure samples if needed.
11. Perform other tasks assigned by Quality Manager (if any)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. 2 years of experience about new product inspection/ test and approval
(FAIR/ PPAP), prefer to plastic/ metal products.

Tại Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC

Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: KCN Tân Kim, Huyện Cần Giuộc, T. Long An (cách trung tâm TP HCM 20km)

