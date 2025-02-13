Tuyển Kỹ thuật viên phòng lab Airspeed Manufacturing Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Manage sample qualification, measurement/ test plan, all activities of Lab team.

Make FAIR/ PPAP, process capability study (CpK), MSA-Gaga R&R, Attribute gauge

2. Make the measurement / test plan for team and control

3. Review drawing,, requirement, define measurement / test method.

4. Deploy the requirement of product for team. Provide the training about measurement/ test method for teams.

5. Problem analysis with team and corrective ation quickly about the measurement method.

6. Make FAIR, CpK, Gage R&R, …

7. Equipment / Device management and calibration ontime.

8. 5S and supevise all activities of Lab team

9. Work and complaince follow the quality standard.

10. Support PQA in ASM2, support ASM1 for measure samples if needed.

11. Perform other tasks assigned by Quality Manager (if any)