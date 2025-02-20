Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP ArctX Solution LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,500 - 3,000 USD

ArctX Solution LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/02/2025
ArctX Solution LLC

Lập trình viên PHP

Mức lương
1,500 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 3,000 USD

ArctX Solution LLC is a global IT Solution provider Company seeking a Senior PHP Developer (React) to join our team in the Hanoi office.
Senior PHP Developer (React) responsibilities will includes:
Lead the development and optimization of product logic, ensuring high-quality, customer-focused results.
Oversee the management and maintenance of databases, ensuring performance, stability, and scalability.
Design and implement system architecture, workflows, and processes for scalability and efficiency.
Collaborate with DevOps, Outsourcing, Operations, and Sports teams to ensure smooth project execution and optimal performance.
Effectively transfer tasks and responsibilities to developers, DevOps, or other teams as needed.
Address and resolve issues that arise during night shifts to ensure continuous system operation.
Provide in-office technical support to resolve system or product issues when required.
Oversee the CI/CD pipeline for continuous integration and deployment to ensure efficient release cycles.
Handle key DevOps responsibilities such as system monitoring, log management, and troubleshooting.
Maintain clear and updated technical documentation for software, processes, and designs.
Participate in interviews, hiring, and team evaluations to help build and maintain a strong development team.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại ArctX Solution LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: F7th, B tower of Epic building, Lane 19 Duy Tan, Cau Giay, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

