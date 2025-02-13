Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss
Mức lương
12 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 394/9
- 9A Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P Võ Thị Sáu, Q3,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu
- Develop new features for server Game Online
- Maintenance and optimize exits features
- Brainstorm to make game ideas, find out solutions for new features
- Support other members about technology and solutions
- Communicate and report directly to leader
Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- At least 1 years of experience in Backend technologies and programming languages such as Java, NodeJS
- Experience in SQL/NoSQL Database such as: MySQL, Mongodb, Redis
- Experience with JSON and RESTful Web services
- Experience in Git
- Have a knowledge of Docker, Jenkin, RabbitMQ, AWS is a plus
- Good problem-solving skills and teamwork spirit4
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Quarterly, annual performance bonus
- 12 annual leave days and Vietnam holidays
- Health Care Insurance
- Annual Health Checks
- Birthday gift
- Annual company trip
- Lunch allowance
- 13th Salary
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
