Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 394/9 - 9A Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P Võ Thị Sáu, Q3,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc

- Develop new features for server Game Online

- Maintenance and optimize exits features

- Brainstorm to make game ideas, find out solutions for new features

- Support other members about technology and solutions

- Communicate and report directly to leader

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- At least 1 years of experience in Backend technologies and programming languages such as Java, NodeJS

- Experience in SQL/NoSQL Database such as: MySQL, Mongodb, Redis

- Experience with JSON and RESTful Web services

- Experience in Git

- Have a knowledge of Docker, Jenkin, RabbitMQ, AWS is a plus

- Good problem-solving skills and teamwork spirit4

Quyền Lợi

- Quarterly, annual performance bonus

- 12 annual leave days and Vietnam holidays

- Health Care Insurance

- Annual Health Checks

- Birthday gift

- Annual company trip

- Lunch allowance

- 13th Salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

