Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 384/9 - 9A Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P Võ Thị Sáu, Q3,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu

Perform testing and evaluation of new features, improvements, and updates in the Match-3 PvP game.

Identify, document, and report bugs, issues, or performance problems, covering everything from UI to player experience (UX).

Design detailed test cases based on game requirements, including functional, performance, compatibility, and security testing.

Ensure the game runs smoothly across various devices and platforms.

Collaborate closely with the development team, designers, and project managers to ensure product quality and timelines.

Participate in analyzing data from PvP matches to identify potential issues and improve player experience.

Focus on PvP features and mechanics to ensure balance and competitive fairness.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1-2 years of experience as a Game Tester or QA Tester, preferably with experience in Match-3 or PvP games.

In-depth understanding of Match-3 game mechanics and factors affecting player experience in PvP matches.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to identify and describe issues or bugs in detail.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal, to report and collaborate effectively with teams.

Knowledgeable in game testing tools and software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Experience with automated game testing tools.

Passionate about and regularly play Match-3 or PvP games.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Upto $1,000 (negotiable based on qualifications).

40-hour work week, with public holidays off.

Comprehensivehealthinsuranceandregularhealthcheck-ups.

16+daysofannualleave.

Quarterly,project-based, and annual bonuses; holiday, Tet, and birthday gifts/bonuses.

Regular company trips, birthday parties, and other events.

Salaryreviewevery6monthsbasedonperformance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss

