Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/12/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss

Lập trình viên

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 384/9

- 9A Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P Võ Thị Sáu, Q3,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Implement and improve a variety of fast and efficient core software using Unity
Maintain and build code using C for all assigned work streams
Help provide architectural oversight across the entire application
Collaborate to devise optimal engineering solutions to technical challenges

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

>=2 years of experience in Unity
Proficient with the .Net framework, its memory management
Performance optimization experience
Passion for video games
Experienced with multiplayer gameplay systems, network replication, core engine, Tool Develop
Experienced with iOS/Android/PC platforms is a plus.
Knowledge of native languages (Objective-C, Swift for iOS, Java, Kotlin for Android, Javascript for WebGL) is a plus.
Have a product in Playstore/Appstore

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quarterly, annual performance bonus
16 annual leave days and Vietnam holidays
Health Care Insurance
Annual Health Checks
Birthday gift
Annual company trip
Lunch allowance
13th Salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss

Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 38 đường số 8, khu Hà Đô, phường 12, quận 10

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

