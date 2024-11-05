Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Bliss làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 384/9 - 9A Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, P Võ Thị Sáu, Q3,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Implement and improve a variety of fast and efficient core software using Unity

Maintain and build code using C for all assigned work streams

Help provide architectural oversight across the entire application

Collaborate to devise optimal engineering solutions to technical challenges

>=2 years of experience in Unity

Proficient with the .Net framework, its memory management

Performance optimization experience

Passion for video games

Experienced with multiplayer gameplay systems, network replication, core engine, Tool Develop

Experienced with iOS/Android/PC platforms is a plus.

Knowledge of native languages (Objective-C, Swift for iOS, Java, Kotlin for Android, Javascript for WebGL) is a plus.

Have a product in Playstore/Appstore

Quarterly, annual performance bonus

16 annual leave days and Vietnam holidays

Health Care Insurance

Annual Health Checks

Birthday gift

Annual company trip

Lunch allowance

13th Salary

