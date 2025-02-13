Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 24 Triệu

Mức lương 19 - 24 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tầng 4 Tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, Số 1152 - 1154 Đường Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc

Your role & responsibilities

Provide technical support to Microsoft consumers:

Effectively communicate technical information and troubleshooting steps to Microsoft consumers via phone and email in English.

Utilize strong knowledge of Windows system to diagnose and resolve customer issues.

Clearly document customer interactions, resolutions, and knowledge gained for future reference and team knowledge sharing.

Maintain high-quality service delivery:

Adhere to service level agreements (SLAs) and performance metrics.

Proactively identify and escalate critical issues.

Contribute to continuous improvement of support processes and knowledge base.

Ensure data security and compliance:

Strictly adhere to Microsoft's Code of Business Conduct and data privacy guidelines.

Safeguard customer Personally Identifiable Information (PII) at all times.

Maintain confidentiality of sensitive information.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Your skills & qualifications

Communication & Interpersonal Skills:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (fluency required).

Outstanding customer service skills with a focus on empathy, patience, and active listening.

Ability to clearly and concisely explain technical concepts to technical and non-technical customers.

Professional Attributes:

Passion for technology and a desire to learn and grow within the IT industry.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Adaptability and flexibility to work in a fast-paced environment.

Shift Availability: Available to work rotating shifts as determined by the manager.

Benefits

Competitive salary depending on experience

90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance from the company side

Full salary during the probationary period

12 days of annual leave, 8 days of sick leave

Annual Health Checkup

Working 5 days a week with 2 unfixed days off (Schedule will be arranged by Head of Department)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

