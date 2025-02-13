Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 24 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 19 - 24 Triệu

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/03/2025
Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Mức lương
19 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 4 Tòa nhà Lancaster Luminaire, Số 1152

- 1154 Đường Láng, Phường Láng Thượng, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 19 - 24 Triệu

Your role & responsibilities
Provide technical support to Microsoft consumers:
Effectively communicate technical information and troubleshooting steps to Microsoft consumers via phone and email in English.
Utilize strong knowledge of Windows system to diagnose and resolve customer issues.
Clearly document customer interactions, resolutions, and knowledge gained for future reference and team knowledge sharing.
Maintain high-quality service delivery:
Adhere to service level agreements (SLAs) and performance metrics.
Proactively identify and escalate critical issues.
Contribute to continuous improvement of support processes and knowledge base.
Ensure data security and compliance:
Strictly adhere to Microsoft's Code of Business Conduct and data privacy guidelines.
Safeguard customer Personally Identifiable Information (PII) at all times.
Maintain confidentiality of sensitive information.

Với Mức Lương 19 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your skills & qualifications
Communication & Interpersonal Skills:
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English (fluency required).
Outstanding customer service skills with a focus on empathy, patience, and active listening.
Ability to clearly and concisely explain technical concepts to technical and non-technical customers.
Professional Attributes:
Passion for technology and a desire to learn and grow within the IT industry.
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Adaptability and flexibility to work in a fast-paced environment.
Shift Availability: Available to work rotating shifts as determined by the manager.

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary depending on experience
90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance from the company side
Full salary during the probationary period
12 days of annual leave, 8 days of sick leave
Annual Health Checkup
Working 5 days a week with 2 unfixed days off (Schedule will be arranged by Head of Department)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Opal Tower, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

