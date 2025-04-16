Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/05/2025
Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About ZIGExN
Get excited to create Life Media Platforms from Vietnam to the World!
At ZIGExN VeNtura, we’re part of a larger vision driven by ZIGExN Co., Ltd., a leading life media platform company in Japan. Our parent company is renowned for offering over 40 services in various life event domains such as jobs, housing, cars, and travel. With accolades like the Japan Technology Fast 50 award (Deloitte, 2015) and recognition as a Great Place to Work in Japan, we’re now taking an exciting journey to expand our impact globally.
At ZIGExN VeNtura, we specialize in software development and Internet services, creating multi-product software based on a life media platform. Our talented engineers work across 3 offices in Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, and Da Nang, collaborating to build innovative solutions that make a difference.
Your Role
As a member of the development team, You will work closely as a supporter for the Bridge Software Engineer (BrSE) or Tester. Your responsibilities include:
● Supporting the translation of specification documents and facilitating communication between Japanese and Vietnamese teams.
● Support in the management of project schedules to ensure timely progress.
● Support in the management of product quality through activities such as user testing.
This role serves as a vital link to enhance collaboration and ensure the project\'s success across cultural and linguistic boundaries.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Mission
Communicate and discuss directly with the development team to clarify requirements.
Cooperate with the project leader to solve issues of progress/quality and suggest new test methods to improve project productivity.
Your Profile
We are looking for a talented individual who thrives in a dynamic, collaborative, and fast-paced environment. The ideal candidate should have:
Your career path is targeted to be an advanced IT human resource such as BrSE, PM and Tester in the future.
You have a strong desire to learn Japanese, project management, technical knowledge, manage product quality,etc.
Good at writing, reading in Japanese. (Equivalent to N2 or upper).
Good communication skills & be careful to work in detail.
Eager to learn technical skills and “can-do” attitude in a technology environment.
Proactive and high sense of responsibility, willing to cooperate with team members and be a good team player to achieve the goal.
Basic English in reading & writing is definitely a plus.
Job opportunities for freshers/ interns who graduated/ will graduate from the university with Japanese as the main subject. The one who gets the basic IT knowledge is priority.

Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Our Offer
At ZIGExN VeNtura, we believe in fostering an environment where our employees can thrive both professionally and personally. Here are some of the benefits and perks you can look forward to:
Salary: Negotiable based on your Japanese skills.
85% salary on 2 months of probation.
13th-month salary and performance-based bonuses.
15-18 days of paid leave per year for employees with over 1 year of service.
MacBook/ Laptop provided to meet your work requirements.
Language support programs for learning Japanese and English.
Performance appraisal and salary review twice a year.
Full gross salary payment for compulsory insurance.
Awards for outstanding performance on a quarterly and yearly basis
Why ZIGExN?
Be Recognized – Training & Development Environment:
Skill-up training programs to help you continuously grow.
Technical mentors to guide and support your development.
Regular feedback and guidance from Leaders/Managers.
6-month performance evaluations tied to career advancement.
Salary reviews twice per year to reward your development.
Positive Team Environment with Lots of Fun & Chills:
Free snacks and drinks: Fresh milk, coffee, tea, yogurt, Red Bulls, etc.
Exciting events: Birthday celebrations, pizza parties, and cultural festivities like Christmas, Halloween, and Full Moon Festival.
Sports activities: Join football, table tennis, swimming, and badminton clubs.
Quarterly events, year-end parties, and an annual company trip.
We Care About Your Health:
Comprehensive Bao Viet Premium Healthcare packages.
Annual health checkups to ensure you stay in great shape.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Công ty TNHH ZIGExN VeNtura

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 11, Tòa nhà Vina, 131 Xô Viết Nghệ Tĩnh, P.17, Q.Bình Thạnh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

