Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Grooo International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 24 - 28 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Grooo International
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 24 - 28 Triệu
We are looking for a skilled AI Engineer who will join the IT Development Team.
Join develop for Core Securities System;
Research and develop core AI models for securities/finance: AI Recommendation, AI Portfolio Generation/ Optimization, AI Summarization;
Research and develop general AI models serving to improve customer experience: AI Assistant (Chat), AI Suggest for Chat, Sentiment Analysis
Improve the model and debug issues (if any) during development.
Data mining and processing.
Build service for models to combine with project team for actual implementation.
Write research documents, reports.
Với Mức Lương 24 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good Math background, and deep understanding of algorithms.
Have a deep knowledge of ML/DL models, especially LLMs.
Have logical thinking, ability to deploy algorithms/build models.
Skills in reading and understanding scientific research (in English).
Having experience in training models on GG Cloud Platform is an advantage.
Programming language: Python, Docker, docker-image
Experience and passion in the field of finance, securities is preferred.
Have a spirit of learning, progressive and teamwork skills.
Tại Công ty TNHH Grooo International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary bonus
12 days annual leave, sick days leave per year
Social Insurance and health insurance according to Government regulation
Great allowances (lunch, parking, birthday, happy hours....)
Salary review one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution
Sport club: running club, ping-pong club, soccer club...
Truly opening spirit. Everyone is be respected, you have the freedom to pursue and achieve your goals
Other benefits as per stated in Vietnamese Labor Law
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Grooo International
