Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Grooo International làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 24 - 28 Triệu

Mức lương 24 - 28 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 24 - 28 Triệu

We are looking for a skilled AI Engineer who will join the IT Development Team.

Join develop for Core Securities System;

Research and develop core AI models for securities/finance: AI Recommendation, AI Portfolio Generation/ Optimization, AI Summarization;

Research and develop general AI models serving to improve customer experience: AI Assistant (Chat), AI Suggest for Chat, Sentiment Analysis

Improve the model and debug issues (if any) during development.

Data mining and processing.

Build service for models to combine with project team for actual implementation.

Write research documents, reports.

Với Mức Lương 24 - 28 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 3 years of working experience in AI

Good Math background, and deep understanding of algorithms.

Have a deep knowledge of ML/DL models, especially LLMs.

Have logical thinking, ability to deploy algorithms/build models.

Skills in reading and understanding scientific research (in English).

Having experience in training models on GG Cloud Platform is an advantage.

Programming language: Python, Docker, docker-image

Experience and passion in the field of finance, securities is preferred.

Have a spirit of learning, progressive and teamwork skills.

Tại Công ty TNHH Grooo International Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive compensation & salary

13th month salary bonus

12 days annual leave, sick days leave per year

Social Insurance and health insurance according to Government regulation

Great allowances (lunch, parking, birthday, happy hours....)

Salary review one time per year based on employee's performance and contribution

Sport club: running club, ping-pong club, soccer club...

Truly opening spirit. Everyone is be respected, you have the freedom to pursue and achieve your goals

Other benefits as per stated in Vietnamese Labor Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Grooo International

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin