Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 26 - 85 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Mức lương
26 - 85 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 76 Le Lai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 26 - 85 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 26 - 85 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- English: Intermediate Level
- At least 4 years of experience in software development, especially in web development.
- Proven experience as a Java Developer, with a strong understanding of Java and related frameworks (e.g., Spring, Hibernate, Jakarta EE,...)
- Strong experience in SQL, especially with Oracle.
- Good experience in unit testing and familiarity with end-to-end testing.
- Experience with RESTful APIs and JSON.
- Experience with frontend development, particularly with Vue.js (highly recommended)
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.
- Familiarity with code versioning tools, such as Git and SVN.
- Must be independent, responsible, and self-motivated with the ability to learn and achieve superior results.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Commuting Allowances
- Meal Allowances
‐ Vietnamese compulsory insurances
- Tet Bonus (13 month)
- Salary review (Once a year)
- Health checkup (Once a year)
- Annual Leave
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
