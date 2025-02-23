Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 26 - 85 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 26 - 85 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
26 - 85 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 76 Le Lai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 26 - 85 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 26 - 85 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- English: Intermediate Level
- At least 4 years of experience in software development, especially in web development.
- Proven experience as a Java Developer, with a strong understanding of Java and related frameworks (e.g., Spring, Hibernate, Jakarta EE,...)
- Strong experience in SQL, especially with Oracle.
- Good experience in unit testing and familiarity with end-to-end testing.
- Experience with RESTful APIs and JSON.
- Experience with frontend development, particularly with Vue.js (highly recommended)
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.
- Familiarity with code versioning tools, such as Git and SVN.
- Must be independent, responsible, and self-motivated with the ability to learn and achieve superior results.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Commuting Allowances
- Meal Allowances
‐ Vietnamese compulsory insurances
- Tet Bonus (13 month)
- Salary review (Once a year)
- Health checkup (Once a year)
- Annual Leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

