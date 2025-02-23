Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 26 - 85 Triệu

Mức lương 26 - 85 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 76 Le Lai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- English: Intermediate Level

- At least 4 years of experience in software development, especially in web development.

- Proven experience as a Java Developer, with a strong understanding of Java and related frameworks (e.g., Spring, Hibernate, Jakarta EE,...)

- Strong experience in SQL, especially with Oracle.

- Good experience in unit testing and familiarity with end-to-end testing.

- Experience with RESTful APIs and JSON.

- Experience with frontend development, particularly with Vue.js (highly recommended)

- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

- Familiarity with code versioning tools, such as Git and SVN.

- Must be independent, responsible, and self-motivated with the ability to learn and achieve superior results.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Commuting Allowances

- Meal Allowances

‐ Vietnamese compulsory insurances

- Tet Bonus (13 month)

- Salary review (Once a year)

- Health checkup (Once a year)

- Annual Leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

