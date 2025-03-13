Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 5 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 5 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 39A Tạ Hiện,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 5 Triệu

Droppii is on a mission to become the world's leading e-commerce platform for consulting products - a pioneer in creating standards and values for consulting products.

We are looking for a Business Analyst Intern to join our product development team. Interns will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the product development process, participate in data analysis, conduct market research, and contribute ideas to enhance product quality. This is a great opportunity to develop skills and gain experience in product analysis and business.

Với Mức Lương Đến 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Academic background in Information Technology, Business administrator, Design...

• Availability to work a minimum of 3 days per week for a 4-month period.

• Proficient in English (both written and verbal)

• Passion for creating and delivering products/services.

• Logical and critical thinking person with desire & ability to analyze data.

• Reliable team member who can work both as an individual and as a team.

• Responsible, open-minded, and eager to learn.

• Be honest, proactive, enthusiastic at work, and able to work under pressure.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hands-on training and mentorship from the Product/BA team.

Opportunity to participate in real projects and enhance analytical skills.

Young, dynamic, and supportive working environment.

Flexible working hours.

Allowance.

Potential to become a full-time employee after the internship.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

