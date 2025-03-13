Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 5 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 5 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

Mức lương
Đến 5 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 39A Tạ Hiện,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Đến 5 Triệu

Droppii is on a mission to become the world's leading e-commerce platform for consulting products - a pioneer in creating standards and values for consulting products.
We are looking for a Business Analyst Intern to join our product development team. Interns will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the product development process, participate in data analysis, conduct market research, and contribute ideas to enhance product quality. This is a great opportunity to develop skills and gain experience in product analysis and business.

Với Mức Lương Đến 5 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Academic background in Information Technology, Business administrator, Design...
• Availability to work a minimum of 3 days per week for a 4-month period.
• Proficient in English (both written and verbal)
• Passion for creating and delivering products/services.
• Logical and critical thinking person with desire & ability to analyze data.
• Reliable team member who can work both as an individual and as a team.
• Responsible, open-minded, and eager to learn.
• Be honest, proactive, enthusiastic at work, and able to work under pressure.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Hands-on training and mentorship from the Product/BA team.
Opportunity to participate in real projects and enhance analytical skills.
Young, dynamic, and supportive working environment.
Flexible working hours.
Allowance.
Potential to become a full-time employee after the internship.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Dandelion Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: PAX SKY Building, 123 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

