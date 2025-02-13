Tuyển Market Research OBE Vietnam làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a capable and experienced Quality Control Specialist to plays a crucial role in maintaining and improving product quality and process control within the organization. Reporting directly to the General Director, the Quality Supervisor oversees the Quality Department and collaborates with project management teams to ensure adherence to quality standards, create quality plans, manage quality control software, and generate quality reports.

Key responsibilities:

• Establish and maintain current standards of the Quality department, while continuously making an effort to improve these standards

• Guide and follow up ISO processes and documents in related departments

• Quality control of input materials.

• Production process monitoring, measurement and inspection.

• Checking the quality of nickel plating by specialized equipment

• Error analysis and process improvement

• Quality data reporting and storage