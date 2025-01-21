Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Marketing Director

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Đường Tân Thắng, Celadon City, Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Primary Objective: Report and assist to Executive Director - Chief Merchandising Officer - Working with Japanese (Just English require)
Primary Objective:
Roles and responsibilities:
1. Supporting & Assisting (40%)
- Complete a broad variety of administrative tasks for CMO including: managing an extremely active calendar of appointments; completing expense reports; composing and preparing correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and compiling documents for travel-related meetings.
- Interpreting for the CMO in meetings and conferences
- Translating documents, and emails related to daily work as required
- Plans, coordinates and ensures the CMO's schedule is followed and respected.
- Researches, prioritizes, and follows up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the
- President, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature. Determines appropriate course of action, referral, or response.
- Assist in preparing content and participating in the CMO's meetings as an assistant when assigned
- Assist the CMO in transferring information and gathering feedback other departments

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30 Bờ Bao Tân Thắng, phường Sơn Kỳ, quận Tân Phú, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-marketing-director-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job289664
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 05/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Techcombank
Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Techcombank
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm YOLA Education
Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
YOLA Education
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Tuyển Marketing Director Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hệ Thống Giáo Dục Vinschool
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Director Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 85 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 35 - 85 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Tuyển Marketing Director CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ TCN
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 80 - 100 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Hạn nộp: 10/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Marketing Director YOLA Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận YOLA Education
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Ảnh Việt Hop On Hop Off Việt Nam
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Marketing Director Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm