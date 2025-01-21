Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Primary Objective: Report and assist to Executive Director - Chief Merchandising Officer - Working with Japanese (Just English require)

Primary Objective:

Roles and responsibilities:

1. Supporting & Assisting (40%)

- Complete a broad variety of administrative tasks for CMO including: managing an extremely active calendar of appointments; completing expense reports; composing and preparing correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and compiling documents for travel-related meetings.

- Interpreting for the CMO in meetings and conferences

- Translating documents, and emails related to daily work as required

- Plans, coordinates and ensures the CMO's schedule is followed and respected.

- Researches, prioritizes, and follows up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the

- President, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature. Determines appropriate course of action, referral, or response.

- Assist in preparing content and participating in the CMO's meetings as an assistant when assigned

- Assist the CMO in transferring information and gathering feedback other departments