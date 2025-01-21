Tuyển Marketing Director Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Director Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Đường Tân Thắng, Celadon City, Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Director Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Primary Objective: Report and assist to Executive Director - Chief Merchandising Officer - Working with Japanese (Just English require)
Primary Objective:
Roles and responsibilities:
1. Supporting & Assisting (40%)
- Complete a broad variety of administrative tasks for CMO including: managing an extremely active calendar of appointments; completing expense reports; composing and preparing correspondence that is sometimes confidential; arranging complex and detailed travel plans, itineraries, and agendas; and compiling documents for travel-related meetings.
- Interpreting for the CMO in meetings and conferences
- Translating documents, and emails related to daily work as required
- Plans, coordinates and ensures the CMO's schedule is followed and respected.
- Researches, prioritizes, and follows up on incoming issues and concerns addressed to the
- President, including those of a sensitive or confidential nature. Determines appropriate course of action, referral, or response.
- Assist in preparing content and participating in the CMO's meetings as an assistant when assigned
- Assist the CMO in transferring information and gathering feedback other departments
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI