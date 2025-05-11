Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/06/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB

Mức lương
11 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 6, tòa nhà Detech Tower số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 11 - 17 Triệu

- Perform the Company\'s customer service and consulting tasks
- Guide and train customers to exploit and use the services of the company and Alibaba Group
- Coordinate with the Sales Department on tasks related to customer support
- Connect and contact the other companies and partners to handle related issues

Với Mức Lương 11 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor\'s degree or above.
- Priority is given to candidates with experience in the field of customer service and knowledge in the field of e-commerce.
- Fluency in English.
- Presentation skills.
- Research and teamwork skills.
- Good communication skills and independent work handling.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: 11 - 17 million
- Full medical coverage according to regulations.
- Free parking support.
- Holiday bonuses, 13th month salary, and other benefits.
- Working and interacting with foreigners.
- Training in office administration, communication, teaching, and other soft skills.
- Working in a professional, friendly, youthful environment and participating in regular teambuilding activities in any company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB

Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Vp.Hà Nội: Tầng 6 tòa nhà Detech Tower, số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội - Vp.HCM: Phòng 1001, lầu 10 tòa nhà Vina Giày, 180-182 Lý Chính Thắng, Phường 9, Quận 3, HCM.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

