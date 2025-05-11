Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 17 Triệu

Mức lương 11 - 17 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 6, tòa nhà Detech Tower số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương 11 - 17 Triệu

- Perform the Company\'s customer service and consulting tasks

- Guide and train customers to exploit and use the services of the company and Alibaba Group

- Coordinate with the Sales Department on tasks related to customer support

- Connect and contact the other companies and partners to handle related issues

Với Mức Lương 11 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor\'s degree or above.

- Priority is given to candidates with experience in the field of customer service and knowledge in the field of e-commerce.

- Fluency in English.

- Presentation skills.

- Research and teamwork skills.

- Good communication skills and independent work handling.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Salary: 11 - 17 million

- Full medical coverage according to regulations.

- Free parking support.

- Holiday bonuses, 13th month salary, and other benefits.

- Working and interacting with foreigners.

- Training in office administration, communication, teaching, and other soft skills.

- Working in a professional, friendly, youthful environment and participating in regular teambuilding activities in any company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB

