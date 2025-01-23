Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Toàn khu vực,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 22 Triệu

Responsibilities

Pre-Sales support for I.T. Security products including design, technical advice, and point of contact

Deliver product presentations and demonstrations, and provide support at external and internal customer facing events

Deliver demonstrations and deliver Proof Of Concepts (POC) to customers

Architects an appropriate technical solution to meet customer’s requirements

Take a leading role in specifying technical solutions and writing proposals and tender responses.

Support the sales cycle through answering RFI (Request for information), BOM (Bill of Material) and RFP (Request for proposal).

Compare competitive I.T. Security products to specify the most advantageous solutions for customers

Keep up-to-date on technical knowledge and handle complicated technical issues for customers

Với Mức Lương 10 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent

2+ years professional experience in the cyber security field

Knowledge in Microsoft Windows Server, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft ISA Server, Virtualization, Lotus Domino, Novel Netware, Linux/Unix will be added advantage.

Demonstrated technical writing skills and the ability to explain complex problems to nontechnical teams

Tại Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What we offer

Highly Competitive Salary

Yearly increment based on KPIs

Insurance

Yearly bonus

Annual Leave

Technical Facilities such company laptop, testing lab, and others

Ongoing Personal Training and Employee Development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin