Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 22 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Toàn khu vực,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 22 Triệu
Responsibilities
Pre-Sales support for I.T. Security products including design, technical advice, and point of contact
Deliver product presentations and demonstrations, and provide support at external and internal customer facing events
Deliver demonstrations and deliver Proof Of Concepts (POC) to customers
Architects an appropriate technical solution to meet customer’s requirements
Take a leading role in specifying technical solutions and writing proposals and tender responses.
Support the sales cycle through answering RFI (Request for information), BOM (Bill of Material) and RFP (Request for proposal).
Compare competitive I.T. Security products to specify the most advantageous solutions for customers
Keep up-to-date on technical knowledge and handle complicated technical issues for customers
Với Mức Lương 10 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent
2+ years professional experience in the cyber security field
Knowledge in Microsoft Windows Server, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft ISA Server, Virtualization, Lotus Domino, Novel Netware, Linux/Unix will be added advantage.
Demonstrated technical writing skills and the ability to explain complex problems to nontechnical teams
Tại Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Highly Competitive Salary
Yearly increment based on KPIs
Insurance
Yearly bonus
Annual Leave
Technical Facilities such company laptop, testing lab, and others
Ongoing Personal Training and Employee Development
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam
