Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 22 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 22 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam

Mức lương
10 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Toàn khu vực,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 10 - 22 Triệu

Responsibilities
Pre-Sales support for I.T. Security products including design, technical advice, and point of contact
Deliver product presentations and demonstrations, and provide support at external and internal customer facing events
Deliver demonstrations and deliver Proof Of Concepts (POC) to customers
Architects an appropriate technical solution to meet customer’s requirements
Take a leading role in specifying technical solutions and writing proposals and tender responses.
Support the sales cycle through answering RFI (Request for information), BOM (Bill of Material) and RFP (Request for proposal).
Compare competitive I.T. Security products to specify the most advantageous solutions for customers
Keep up-to-date on technical knowledge and handle complicated technical issues for customers

Với Mức Lương 10 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or equivalent
2+ years professional experience in the cyber security field
Knowledge in Microsoft Windows Server, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft ISA Server, Virtualization, Lotus Domino, Novel Netware, Linux/Unix will be added advantage.
Demonstrated technical writing skills and the ability to explain complex problems to nontechnical teams

Tại Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What we offer
Highly Competitive Salary
Yearly increment based on KPIs
Insurance
Yearly bonus
Annual Leave
Technical Facilities such company laptop, testing lab, and others
Ongoing Personal Training and Employee Development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Tài Nguyên HTech Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 3rd Floor, Khai Hoan building, 83B Hoang Sa Street, Da Kao Ward, Dist 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-10-22-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job281362
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG ALPHA MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUYỀN THÔNG ALPHA MEDIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Đặng Hải Anh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Đặng Hải Anh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
7 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng SMBC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH Ngân Hàng Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng SMBC
15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
7 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Yi Fan Quốc Tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Yi Fan Quốc Tế
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN & ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN & ĐÀO TẠO ĐẠI DƯƠNG
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Nhựa Đại Thành làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại Nhựa Đại Thành
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Luki Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Luki Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty CP Apeiron Fitness làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công Ty CP Apeiron Fitness
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Sinh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Thanh Sinh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Giải Trí Truyền Thông Prosing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Giải Trí Truyền Thông Prosing
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Châu Á Thái Bình Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Châu Á Thái Bình Dương
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Concentrix Service Vietnam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Trà Thảo Dược Thanh Bình làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Trà Thảo Dược Thanh Bình
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HỒ PHI LONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HỒ PHI LONG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HYUNJIN LIFE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HYUNJIN LIFE
6 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Bellsystem24 VietNam
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Future Farms làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Future Farms
15 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Đại Dương Ý Tưởng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Đại Dương Ý Tưởng
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Worklink Vietnam- VGC Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Worklink Vietnam- VGC Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Đức Lan làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Đức Lan
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Vietory Fashion làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Vietory Fashion
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm