Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TM CAO GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 75 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH TM CAO GIA
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/01/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM CAO GIA

Mức lương
30 - 75 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- |||,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 30 - 75 Triệu

Position Overview:
The B2B Sales Supervisor is responsible for leading a team to acquire new sellers to join and operate on [protected info] This role focuses on driving seller acquisition efforts, ensuring the successful onboarding of qualified companies, and maximizing their potential on the platform.
Team Management:
Lead, train, and oversee a B2B sales team tasked with acquiring businesses to operate on [protected info]
Provide ongoing coaching to enhance the team's understanding of [protected info]'s value proposition and improve sales techniques.
Monitor team performance, ensuring alignment with sales objectives and company standards.
Seller Acquisition Strategy:
Develop and implement strategies to target companies and groups.
Identify and approach key industries and sectors with high potential for growth on [protected info]
Work with the marketing team to execute outreach campaigns tailored to the target audience.
Client Engagement and Onboarding:
Build strong relationships with prospective businesses, emphasizing the advantages of joining [protected info] for cross-border trade.
Guide companies through the registration process, ensuring all necessary documentation is in order.
Provide detailed onboarding support to help businesses optimize their storefronts and leverage platform tools.
Performance Monitoring:
Track and analyze sales performance data, ensuring team targets for acquiring new businesses are consistently met.
Prepare and present regular reports on acquisition metrics, and team performance.
Identify challenges in the acquisition process and implement solutions to improve outcomes.
Operational Responsibilities:
Collaborate with internal departments (e.g., commercial, seller operations, sales planner, marketing) to provide a seamless onboarding experience for sellers.
Ensure compliance with [protected info]'s policies and guidelines during the acquisition and onboarding process.
Act as a liaison between sellers and platform support to address any issues or concerns.

Với Mức Lương 30 - 75 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Education: Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.
- Experience:
Proven experience in B2B sales, with at least 2-3 years in a supervisory or leadership role.
Prior experience in e-commerce, SaaS product, or cross-border trade is an advantage.
- Skills:
Strong leadership and team management skills.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in English and Vietnamese.
Knowledge of the e-commerce industry and global trade practices.
Experienced with CRM tools and sales analytics.
- Others:
Familiarity with [protected info] or similar platforms is highly preferred.
Ability to identify and target industries where businesses benefit most from cross-border e-commerce.
- Key Competencies:
Strategic mindset with the ability to identify business opportunities.
Results-oriented and focused on driving measurable outcomes.
Adaptability to changing market dynamics and client needs.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM CAO GIA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and attractive performance-based incentives.
Opportunities to work with a global e-commerce platform.
Professional training and clear career advancement paths.
Comprehensive benefits package.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TM CAO GIA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57/25 Bàu Cát 8 P14, Quận Tân Bình, TP.HCM||||||

