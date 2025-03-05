Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Wgentech Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Wgentech Joint Stock Company
- Hà Nội:
- 78 Trung Kính, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Identify and research potential clients through sales channels
Develop and maintain client relationships
Coordinate with sales teams to develop mutually beneficial proposals
Gather useful information from customer and competitor data
Make and give presentations to prospective clients and internal executives
Track, identify and add qualified prospects to the sales pipeline
Develop and manage strategic partnerships to grow business
Conduct ongoing market research
Conduct weekly reports to the head of sales or business development manager
Strengthen business relationships & work on farming processes with existing clients to drive more contracts & projects
Support other administrative tasks if required
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Excellent communication skills with the ability to build and maintain relationships with clients
Excellent negotiation & sales skills
Customer service experience with a client-focused mindset
Self-motivated and driven by targets/KPI
Tại Wgentech Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Company trips and holiday bonuses
12 days of paid leave per year with full salary
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to labor laws
Late arrival/early leave policy for women with children under 1 year old
Salary review every 6 months (in May & November)
