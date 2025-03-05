Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Wgentech Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Wgentech Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Wgentech Joint Stock Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
Wgentech Joint Stock Company

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Wgentech Joint Stock Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 78 Trung Kính, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Identify and research potential clients through sales channels
Develop and maintain client relationships
Coordinate with sales teams to develop mutually beneficial proposals
Gather useful information from customer and competitor data
Make and give presentations to prospective clients and internal executives
Track, identify and add qualified prospects to the sales pipeline
Develop and manage strategic partnerships to grow business
Conduct ongoing market research
Conduct weekly reports to the head of sales or business development manager
Strengthen business relationships & work on farming processes with existing clients to drive more contracts & projects
Support other administrative tasks if required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Strong written, verbal, and presentation skills in English, equivalent to C1 level
Excellent communication skills with the ability to build and maintain relationships with clients
Excellent negotiation & sales skills
Customer service experience with a client-focused mindset
Self-motivated and driven by targets/KPI

Tại Wgentech Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary range (based on sales experience) & project commission & incentives (quarterly) + monthly KPI bonus
Company trips and holiday bonuses
12 days of paid leave per year with full salary
Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to labor laws
Late arrival/early leave policy for women with children under 1 year old
Salary review every 6 months (in May & November)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Wgentech Joint Stock Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Wgentech Joint Stock Company

Wgentech Joint Stock Company

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 78 Trung Kính, Yên Hòa, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

