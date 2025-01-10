Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Vatech Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Tầng 2, Tòa nhà Ecolife Tây Hồ,Hà Nội, Quận Tây Hồ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh

Market Research & Analysis:

Conduct thorough research on the dental equipment market, including product trends, customer behaviors, and emerging market needs.

Monitor and analyze competitors' marketing strategies, new product launches, promotions, and business activities to stay ahead in the market.

Identify and evaluate key market trends that influence business strategies and consumer behavior.

Provide actionable insights on competitive threats, market dynamics, and opportunities for growth.

Competitor Analysis:

Track competitor movements on a regular basis, including pricing, promotional activities, new technologies, and partnerships.

Benchmark Vatech’s products and services against competitors to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Develop a comprehensive competitor analysis report that will support strategic decision-making.

Customer Insights:

Conduct customer surveys, focus groups, and interviews to gather in-depth insights into customer preferences, needs, and pain points.

Analyze data to understand customer buying behavior, product preferences, and satisfaction levels.

Collaborate with the sales team to collect real-time feedback from clients and prospects to refine marketing strategies.

Marketing Planning:

Support the marketing team in creating detailed and data-driven marketing plans for product launches, campaigns, and promotional events.

Align marketing strategies with market research findings to ensure targeted and effective campaigns.

Provide market insights and competitor intelligence to help shape product positioning and messaging.

Trend Monitoring:

Keep abreast of industry developments and technological advancements that impact the dental equipment market.

Identify opportunities for innovation based on global and local trends in the dental industry.

Ensure that Vatech is consistently informed about relevant market shifts and can pivot strategies accordingly.

Collaboration & Reporting:

Work closely with the marketing, sales, CS Team to ensure market research findings are incorporated into strategic plans.

Present research findings and strategic recommendations to the General Director and senior management.

Develop reports and dashboards to provide continuous updates on market conditions and competitor activities.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in marketing, Business, Market Research, or a related field.

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in market research, competitive analysis, or marketing strategy, preferably in the healthcare or dental industry.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate data into actionable insights.

In-depth understanding of marketing principles, product positioning, and branding strategies.

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to clearly articulate complex findings.

Proficient in market research tools, data analysis software

Ability to work in a fast-paced, collaborative environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Skills and Competencies:

Market Analysis

Proven Marketing Planning Skills

Strategic Thinking

Data-Driven Decision Making

Proactive and Resourceful

Tại Công Ty TNHH Vatech Việt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income: salary + bonus

Working hours 5 days/week from Monday to Friday (off Saturday and Sunday)

Enjoy full benefits according to Company regulations such as: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, holiday bonuses, birthdays, weddings, annual vacation...

Professional, youthful working environment, fun and friendly colleagues Receive training and guidance to quickly grasp the job.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Vatech Việt

