Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bia Anheuser Busch Inbev Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Bia Anheuser Busch Inbev Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- 14th, Bac A Tower, No.9 Dao Duy Anh Street, Dong Da Ward, Ha Noi Capital, Quận Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position Title: Sales Operations Executive
Function: Planning & Performance Management (PPM)
Direct reports to: Regional PPM North and Central
Contract Type: 3rd party contract
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
Contract operation: Monitor and report on Contract signing service level agreements (SLAs).
Collaborate with Sale team and PPM HO to address signing-related issues (backdate).
Submission I-invest and paperwork follow– up (Annex, printed Contract).
FOC operation: Registration follow up, FOC tracking, Processing and Checking accrual.
WS Accrual Management: Checking WS accruals with HO PPM based on schemes for monthly closing.
Reporting: Collaborating with Regional PPM to work on Forecast STW/STR, P&L Contract proposal.
Monthly & Weekly contract performance/ contract status for Sales action
Tracking Commercial Dashboard by key drivers for Weekly sales dashboard (Volume, Distribution, VPO)
Additional Responsibilities: Perform other tasks as assigned by the Line Manager
Bachelor's degree in business administration, Finance, or a related field.
Minimum of 1 year of experience in related sales operation roles
Ability to communicate clearly and concisely
Skillful in computer software: Excel, Words
Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks
AB InBev - Data Protection Policy
Anheuser-Busch InBev Vietnam Brewery Co., Ltd (“AB InBev”) hereby undertakes to use the personal data received from the candidate for the recruitment process at AB InBev. AB InBev shall not provide or disclose personal data to external organizations without prior consent from the candidate.
To Applicants
Once you continue with the application process, this indicates that you hereby give your consent to AB InBev for processing the personal data that you are providing AB InBev.
Ngành nghề: Thực phẩm & Đồ uống
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hà Nội
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Bia Anheuser Busch Inbev Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bia Anheuser Busch Inbev Việt Nam
