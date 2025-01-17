Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bia Anheuser Busch Inbev Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 14th, Bac A Tower, No.9 Dao Duy Anh Street, Dong Da Ward, Ha Noi Capital, Quận Đống Đa

Position Title: Sales Operations Executive

Function: Planning & Performance Management (PPM)

Direct reports to: Regional PPM North and Central

Contract Type: 3rd party contract

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Contract operation: Monitor and report on Contract signing service level agreements (SLAs).

Collaborate with Sale team and PPM HO to address signing-related issues (backdate).

Submission I-invest and paperwork follow– up (Annex, printed Contract).

FOC operation: Registration follow up, FOC tracking, Processing and Checking accrual.

WS Accrual Management: Checking WS accruals with HO PPM based on schemes for monthly closing.

Reporting: Collaborating with Regional PPM to work on Forecast STW/STR, P&L Contract proposal.

Monthly & Weekly contract performance/ contract status for Sales action

Tracking Commercial Dashboard by key drivers for Weekly sales dashboard (Volume, Distribution, VPO)

Additional Responsibilities: Perform other tasks as assigned by the Line Manager

Bachelor's degree in business administration, Finance, or a related field.

Minimum of 1 year of experience in related sales operation roles

Ability to communicate clearly and concisely

Skillful in computer software: Excel, Words

Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks

AB InBev - Data Protection Policy

Anheuser-Busch InBev Vietnam Brewery Co., Ltd (“AB InBev”) hereby undertakes to use the personal data received from the candidate for the recruitment process at AB InBev. AB InBev shall not provide or disclose personal data to external organizations without prior consent from the candidate.

To Applicants

Once you continue with the application process, this indicates that you hereby give your consent to AB InBev for processing the personal data that you are providing AB InBev.

