Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ATZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - St. Moritz Tower, 1014 Pham Van Dong, Hiep Binh Chanh Ward, Thu Duc City, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

This is a full-time on-site role for a Business Development Specialist (Sales Engineer) at ATZ Solutions Co., Ltd in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The Business Development Specialist will be responsible for lead generation, market research, customer service, and effective communication with clients in the fields of Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Renewable Energy.

Identify and research potential customers and business opportunities.

Develop and implement strategic business development plans.

Build and maintain strong relationships with customers and partners.

Negotiate contracts and close deals.

Collaborate with sales and marketing teams to align strategies.

Monitor market trends and competitor activities.

Prepare and present to potential customers.

Manage customer accounts and ensure customer satisfaction.

Monitor and report on business development activities and results.

Attend industry events and networking opportunities.

Develop business proposals and plans for new initiatives.

Conduct market analysis to identify growth opportunities.

Coordinate with internal departments to ensure successful project implementation.

Provide regular updates to senior management on business development progress.

Identify and mitigate risks associated with business development activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (major: automation/mechanical) or a related field

Proven knowledge/experience in sales engineering or business development in the F&B and chemical/Water OR Water treatment and Renewable sector

F&B and chemical

Water

OR Water treatment and Renewable

Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills

Ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities

Fluency in English (additional languages (Chinese/Japanese) are a plus)

Willingness to travel frequently to meet clients and attend industry events

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ATZ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary/bonus.

Sign a labor contract with insurance.

Participate in professional training courses.

Periodic health check-ups.

Extracurricular activities/travel.

Friendly and professional working environment.

Off on Saturdays and Sundays.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ATZ

