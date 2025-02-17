Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ATZ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ATZ
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- St. Moritz Tower, 1014 Pham Van Dong, Hiep Binh Chanh Ward, Thu Duc City, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This is a full-time on-site role for a Business Development Specialist (Sales Engineer) at ATZ Solutions Co., Ltd in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The Business Development Specialist will be responsible for lead generation, market research, customer service, and effective communication with clients in the fields of Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater, Renewable Energy.
Identify and research potential customers and business opportunities.
Develop and implement strategic business development plans.
Build and maintain strong relationships with customers and partners.
Negotiate contracts and close deals.
Collaborate with sales and marketing teams to align strategies.
Monitor market trends and competitor activities.
Prepare and present to potential customers.
Manage customer accounts and ensure customer satisfaction.
Monitor and report on business development activities and results.
Attend industry events and networking opportunities.
Develop business proposals and plans for new initiatives.
Conduct market analysis to identify growth opportunities.
Coordinate with internal departments to ensure successful project implementation.
Provide regular updates to senior management on business development progress.
Identify and mitigate risks associated with business development activities.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proven knowledge/experience in sales engineering or business development in the F&B and chemical/Water OR Water treatment and Renewable sector
F&B and chemical
Water
OR Water treatment and Renewable
Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills
Ability to explain complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
Fluency in English (additional languages (Chinese/Japanese) are a plus)
Willingness to travel frequently to meet clients and attend industry events
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ATZ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Sign a labor contract with insurance.
Participate in professional training courses.
Periodic health check-ups.
Extracurricular activities/travel.
Friendly and professional working environment.
Off on Saturdays and Sundays.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP ATZ
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
