Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH U2U NETWORK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 105 Cô Giang,Hồ Chí Minh

Nhân viên Marketing

Company Overview:

Unicorn Ultra is a project based on the Venture Builder (VB) model, an area increasingly proven to be a better cradle for startups. The appearance of Unicorn Ultra will promote the integration of the VB model with blockchain to become a trend.

Unicorn Ultra develops a robust and versatile platform to attract builders and help them to build their projects on-chain. It provides the support tools and initial resources for them to perfect products with the best core quality before reaching users. Depending on some criteria, the potential projects will serve the future decentralized economy and aim to become global tech unicorns.

As a Partnership, you will be a valuable support to leadership, provide administrative support, and proactively develop key partnerships in the vibrant Web3 industry..

Responsibilities:

Develop and execute a strategy for partnership engagement, specifically targeting enterprises and organizations within the Blockchain industry.

Research and analyze market opportunities for potential collaborations, acquisitions, or strategic investments.

Communicate and negotiate with potential partners to establish and cultivate business relationships.

Collaborate with the Marketing department to execute campaigns that involve partner initiatives to increase product awareness and adoption.

Oversee and be accountable for the performance and KPIs related to new partnerships.

Develop and maintain long-term relationships with current and prospective partners.

Prepare and present progress reports and data analyses to inform strategic decision-making.

Work closely with other departments such as Technical, Legal, and Product Development to ensure seamless partnership agreements execution.

Participate in Blockchain conferences, events, and seminars to network and represent the company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

A bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related field.

Proven experience in the Blockchain industry

Deep understanding of Blockchain technology, industry trends, and innovations.

Strong communication and negotiation skills, as well as excellent networking abilities.

Analytical, planning, and organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a diverse and multicultural team.

Availability to travel for business as needed.

Business level proficiency in English is highly desirable

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH U2U NETWORK Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Salary: Negotiable according to ability

Working in a dynamic environment with many interesting projects, developing and applying the latest technologies.

Fast growing company with many opportunities for growth and advancement

Supported internal courses/training to improve professional skills.

Other benefits: periodic team building, annual travel, vacation...

Many activities: weekly football club, year-round football tournament, table tennis, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH U2U NETWORK

