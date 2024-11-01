Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty TNHH Sức Mạnh Thể Thao làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Sức Mạnh Thể Thao
Mức lương
6 - 8 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 13 Nguyễn Duy Hiệu, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu
Coordinate Tasks & Workflow
Vendor & Partnership Management: Maintain relationships with external vendors and partners, ensuring contract terms and deliverables are fulfilled.
Campaign & Report Support: Assist with campaign organization, collect and analyze data, and provide reports as needed to support the Marketing Manager.
Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
For full-time: Individuals who have a degree in Marketing or equivalent, with 6 months - 1 year of experience in marketing coordination or project managementis a plus.
For interns: Fresh graduates in Marketing/PR or equivalent, experience in marketing coordination or project managementis a plus.
Strong organizational and multitasking skills– you love making to-do lists and ticking things off!
Comfortable working with vendors and external partners, handling contracts, and following up on deliverables.
A good communicator with a proactive mindset– you can spot issues early and solve them effectively.
Experience with basic reporting and data collectionto track campaign results is beneficial.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sức Mạnh Thể Thao Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
A chance to work closely with a dynamic marketing teamin a fast-growing fitness community.
Opportunities for growth and development, with exposure to various aspects of marketing and partnerships.
Access to Primal’s fitness programs and events.
Competitive salary with room for career advancement.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sức Mạnh Thể Thao
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
