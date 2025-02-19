Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

Nhân viên văn phòng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên văn phòng Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 463

- 465 Cong Hoa, Ward 15, Tan Binh District, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên văn phòng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Join our team and become a dynamic yet indispensable missing-piece.
At Han Spaces, we firmly believe that when brilliant minds with great care for
clients work together, possibilities happen.
Profession Responsibility:
- Identify the potential business opportunities and develop execution plans.
- Foster strong relation with the clients, business partners and reputed organizations to expand business relations and spread out the reputation of Han Spaces as an innovative company in the industry.
- Observe and understand the needs of clients in order to provide them with insightful advises; at the same time provide internal project team with suitable strategy to approach the project
- Coordinate effectively with internal project team and ensure to deliver quality products to the clients, hence increase the rate of returning clients
- Update continuously about the industry's information and trends, hence propose innovative ideas to develop the company.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You’re a perfect match if:

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 463 - 465 Đường Cộng Hoà, Phường 15, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

