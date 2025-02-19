Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HAN SPACES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Join our team and become a dynamic yet indispensable missing-piece.

At Han Spaces, we firmly believe that when brilliant minds with great care for

clients work together, possibilities happen.

Profession Responsibility:

- Identify the potential business opportunities and develop execution plans.

- Foster strong relation with the clients, business partners and reputed organizations to expand business relations and spread out the reputation of Han Spaces as an innovative company in the industry.

- Observe and understand the needs of clients in order to provide them with insightful advises; at the same time provide internal project team with suitable strategy to approach the project

- Coordinate effectively with internal project team and ensure to deliver quality products to the clients, hence increase the rate of returning clients

- Update continuously about the industry's information and trends, hence propose innovative ideas to develop the company.