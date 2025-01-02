Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 900 - 1,200 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Navigos Search

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
900 - 1,200 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Da Nang

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,200 USD

Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and execute marketing plans to support sales goals.
• Design and manage promotional campaigns, events, and in-store activations to enhance brand presence.
• Work closely with sales teams to align trade marketing initiatives with business objectives.
• Coordinate with distributors, retailers, and partners to ensure proper execution of campaigns.
• Analyze market trends, customer insights, and campaign performance to improve strategies.
• Manage point-of-sale materials, product displays, and branding assets for retail outlets.
• Track and optimize marketing budgets for maximum ROI.

Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 5 years of experience in marketing within hospitality, retail, F&B, or tourism sectors.
• Proven ability to plan and execute promotional campaigns effectively.
• Excellent communication and project management skills.
• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

