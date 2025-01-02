Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 900 - 1,200 USD

Mức lương 900 - 1,200 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Da Nang

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,200 USD

Key Responsibilities:

• Develop and execute marketing plans to support sales goals.

• Design and manage promotional campaigns, events, and in-store activations to enhance brand presence.

• Work closely with sales teams to align trade marketing initiatives with business objectives.

• Coordinate with distributors, retailers, and partners to ensure proper execution of campaigns.

• Analyze market trends, customer insights, and campaign performance to improve strategies.

• Manage point-of-sale materials, product displays, and branding assets for retail outlets.

• Track and optimize marketing budgets for maximum ROI.

Với Mức Lương 900 - 1,200 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 5 years of experience in marketing within hospitality, retail, F&B, or tourism sectors.

• Proven ability to plan and execute promotional campaigns effectively.

• Excellent communication and project management skills.

• Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, or a related field.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

