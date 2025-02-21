Tuyển Project Manager J Roger Preston Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

▪ Plan and manage multiple engineering projects from conceptual development to handover

▪ Contact person from Company for the project

▪ Coordinate with the design team on all aspects of the design.

▪ Oversee M&E design and related works

▪ Verify the implementation of solution.

▪ Ensuring project meet deadline

▪ Ensure all technical aspects of the projects are strictly complied with and in conformity with conditions of contract, particular specifications, general specifications, contract drawings & BOQ.

▪ Analyze drawings, specifications and statements of work in the preparation of activity networks for project resource planning and scheduling.

▪ Prepare program master schedule and performs critical path analysis.

▪ Prepare plans and schedules, status reports and performance evaluation.

▪ Attending regular meetings (on work progress, coordination, design, etc.)

▪ Reporting directly to the Associate/ Project Director.