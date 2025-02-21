Tuyển Project Manager J Roger Preston Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại J Roger Preston Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: Miss Ao Dai Building, 21 Nguyen Trung Ngan, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD
▪ Plan and manage multiple engineering projects from conceptual development to handover
▪ Contact person from Company for the project
▪ Coordinate with the design team on all aspects of the design.
▪ Oversee M&E design and related works
▪ Verify the implementation of solution.
▪ Ensuring project meet deadline
▪ Ensure all technical aspects of the projects are strictly complied with and in conformity with conditions of contract, particular specifications, general specifications, contract drawings & BOQ.
▪ Analyze drawings, specifications and statements of work in the preparation of activity networks for project resource planning and scheduling.
▪ Prepare program master schedule and performs critical path analysis.
▪ Prepare plans and schedules, status reports and performance evaluation.
▪ Attending regular meetings (on work progress, coordination, design, etc.)
▪ Reporting directly to the Associate/ Project Director.
Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại J Roger Preston Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại J Roger Preston Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
