Tuyển Project Manager INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 33 đường Ba Vì, phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a Technical Project Manager with a strong development background, coding skills, and the ability to review code. A passion for researching and applying AI technologies to products is highly valued. Key responsibilities include:

Project Management

• Work directly with clients to gather requirements, create project plans, and manage project timelines.

• Coordinate project activities across all phases: initiation, planning, execution, monitoring, and closure.

• Ensure compliance with software development standards, addressing risks and issues to deliver high-quality results.

Technical and Product Development

• Review and ensure the quality of code from the development team.

• Propose, experiment with, and implement AI-driven solutions to enhance product effectiveness and value.

• Research and evaluate new technologies to continuously improve processes and product quality.

Team Leadership and Collaboration

• Lead, motivate, and monitor the development team's performance.

• Provide constructive feedback, mentorship, and training to team members.

• Collaborate with both local and international teams to ensure quality and project deadlines are met.

Product and Process Management

• Guide the team in designing processes, managing backlogs, and mitigating risks.

• Apply modern development methodologies such as Agile and Scrum to optimize workflows.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-Have:

• Programming Skills: Hands-on coding experience in at least one programming language or framework such as ReactJS, React Native, Java Spring, or NodeJS.

• Code Review Skills: Ability to review and optimize code from development teams.

• Minimum 5 years of experience in project management & at leat 3 years software development.

• Deep understanding of project management methodologies like Scrum and Agile.

• Strong problem-solving skills, communication, and leadership abilities.

• Experience managing fixed-price projects or working with US-based clients.

• Proficiency in English communication.

• Passion for researching and integrating AI technologies into software products.

Nice-to-Have:

• Scrum Master certification (CSM, PSM, or PSM II).

• Experience with tools such as Jira and Confluence.

• International experience or working with global clients.

• Knowledge of DevOps, XP, or LEAN methodologies.

• Strong mentoring and coaching skills for junior team members.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• 13th month salary base on exactly time available monthly working at INNOTECH

• Commission/Bonus of Project

• PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees

• PVI Healthcare for family

• Moon cake, Tet Gift

• Budget for team building each quarter/ kick off project

• Wedding/New Born 2,000,000/ time

• Vaccine for baby from 0-36 months: 3,000,000/ 1 year

• Provide Laptop & Extra high definition screens for working

• Profit bonus. Performance bonus plan.

• Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 (depend on level / roles)

• Working Time: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM from Monday - Friday

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

