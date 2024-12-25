Tuyển Project Manager WATA SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

WATA SOFTWARE is actively looking for a Technical Project Manager to join a dynamic development team – working directly with our US/UK/Korea/Japan/Sing client who can help to assist in leading the team. You will technically drive the developer team in our office in HCM City. You can coordinate between VN Team and the Client team, closely to discuss technology with our client for some potential projects coming from their side, suggest and guide technical solutions for them if any is needed from their side request.

Technical skills: Great Technical Project Managers have strong technical skills with full stack skills (Front End & Back End and Mobile), can communicate, discuss and provide good solutions to clients.

Communication abilities: Good Technical Project Managers must communicate with a large number of internal and external stakeholders through both verbal and written communication.

Problem-solving capabilities: Each step-in planning and executing a project usually requires some problem solving. Open Mindset and support project teams to consult the solutions and ideas to clients.

Leadership skills: In most cases, Technical Project Managers are one of the primary leaders on the project and must exhibit strong leadership skills to the team in order to meet their goals and objectives and must ensure the quality of the deliverables.

Team Leader: Working with a team lead to manage development staff and assign works according to development project needs

English/Japanese/Korean: Good (Must have)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience as software development management (technical skills).

Good mindset about technical

At least 3 years of experience working on software development projects.

Have strong technical skill with full stack skills for some new technologies (Front End & Back End and Mobile).

Have good experience for negotiation.

Excellent in problem solving and conflict solving.

Excellent communication skills and strong negotiation skills. Able to communicate with internal stakeholder and client expectations from the outset

Able to be assertive, whilst maintaining a strong relationship

Proven experience in administration in areas of documentation and reporting

Strong leadership qualities and ability to lead by example

Able to manage developers with various skills sets and years of experience whilst gaining their respect

Good logical & analytical problem resolution skills.

Able to work toward tight deadlines and in pressure situations

Whilst maintaining a clear thought process

Experience in hand on technical development is a big plus.

Experience in Agile/Scrum Development.

Other requirements:

Nice to have Azure/AWS DevOps Skill is a big plus.

Self-motivated: Motivating themselves to stay focused and on-task helps model that behavior for others on the team

Tại WATA SOFTWARE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Health insurance, social insurance and Premium Health Insurance package for you.

Competitive salary package with 13th monthly salary and a good long-term and performance bonus monthly and yearly.

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.

Free snacks and coffee every day.

Join the Soccer and Badminton Club.

Support onsite fee with two way airline tickets if customer requires.

Friendly, professional and open working environment.

Opportunities to improve English skills within an international team – English is an official language.

Opportunities to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge technologies

You will become the key members of WATA as we WATA is growing faster and bigger now

Guaranteed permanent employment and career development.

Skills up plan with Tech talk, soft skill talk, English club, working process training.

Company trip yearly

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại WATA SOFTWARE

