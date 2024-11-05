Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM

Project Manager

Tin tuyển dụng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 8, 144

- 146 Nguyễn Thái Bình, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities
Responsible for Planning, Executing, Monitor & Control and Close technical and business projects across multiple stakeholders; developing analysis to support process and project improvements.
Manages and coordinates business and technical projects through all phases of initiation, development, and implementation; tends to work on waterfall projects.
Works with business to define and manage the scope, strategy, requirements, and implementation of projects.
Ensures that assigned projects are completed within budgets and schedules while meeting client business objectives.
Identifies, analyses, mitigates, documents, and controls project risks.
Provides effective and regular communication within the project team, stakeholders, sponsors, and management.
Identifies resource needs for the project and establishes roles, expectations, and goals with team members.
Assess and manages risks that impede successful project delivery.
Participates in negotiation of contract terms and conditions and ensure compliance with contract terms for project consultants and vendors.
Responsible for assisting in hiring project staff, and developing motivating, coaching, advising, and managing the project team.
Manage the technical components of the project or act as manager of personnel, including evaluating personnel.
Technology Strategy Development:
Research and implement and advise the BOD on technology solutions to develop a tech strategy aligned with the company's business goals.
Develop systems for functions within new projects in response to challenging requirements.
IT Department Direction and Development:
Define and develop the direction of the IT department, including planning and operational policies.
Delegate tasks, evaluate job performance, and propose rewards or disciplinary actions for staff.
Manage, monitor, and evaluate the performance of the IT department.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree
5-year experience in IT management, Team management, Client servicing.
Proven Experienced and strong project management experience using waterfall and Agile.
Well planning, execute, monitor, and control project scope, budget, time.
Excellent stakeholder’s management and communication
Experience working with distributed teams across locations.
Good communication skills, both in English and Vietnamese
Certified PMI is preferable.
Required skills:
ReactJS, Redux, jQuery, EJS, ES6
NodeJS
MySQL, RabbitMQ, Redis
CSS Pre-processors: SASS, LESS, Stylus
Unit testing frameworks and tools
Bonus skills:
React Native
Technical SEO

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What can we offer you?
A competitive salary and benefits packages.
A growth trajectory that extends upward and outward, encouraging you to follow your passions and learn new skills.
A focus on growing your career path with us.
Flexible work policies and strong work-life balance.
Professional development and leadership opportunities.
About us:
Culture: fun, dynamic, collaborative, and creative working environment with a focus on work-life balance
Culture:
Professional development: Leadership and career soft skill trainings, sponsored certifications.
Professional development
Hours: Monday to Friday 08:30AM to 05:30PM (flexible) with clear OT policies
Hours
Office location: 144-146 Nguyen Thai Binh Street, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City
Office location

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH TKG CAPITAL VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 9, 144-146 Nguyễn Thái Bình - Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình - Quận 1 - TP Hồ Chí Minh - Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

