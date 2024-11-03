Tuyển Project Manager FOXLINK VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

- New product development, planning and introduction.

- Analyze market competitors’ technical capabilities and product niches.

- New product project schedule planning, management, communication and coordination.

- Develop new product specifications, evaluate the feasibility of development, implement

introduction and control schedule.

- Conduct market and product trend surveys and provide the R&D department with reference for

new product development.

- Carry out channel promotion and coordinate the planning of product marketing activities,

promotional materials and customer briefing sessions.

- Those who are familiar with R&D schedule and cost estimators. Good communication and

coordination, proactive personality, and emphasis on teamwork.