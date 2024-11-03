Tuyển Project Manager FOXLINK VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại FOXLINK VIETNAM CO., LTD
- Hồ Chí Minh: Góc đường 24&17, Khu chế xuất Tân Thuận, Quận 7, TP HCM, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu
- New product development, planning and introduction.
- Analyze market competitors’ technical capabilities and product niches.
- New product project schedule planning, management, communication and coordination.
- Develop new product specifications, evaluate the feasibility of development, implement
introduction and control schedule.
- Conduct market and product trend surveys and provide the R&D department with reference for
new product development.
- Carry out channel promotion and coordinate the planning of product marketing activities,
promotional materials and customer briefing sessions.
- Those who are familiar with R&D schedule and cost estimators. Good communication and
coordination, proactive personality, and emphasis on teamwork.
Với Mức Lương 10 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Department: Business Administration, Trade, Electronic Engineering
- Work experience: 2 years
Tại FOXLINK VIETNAM CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Career development opportunities in a professional working environment
- Participate in insurance according to regulations
- Participate in training courses to improve management and professional skills
- Dynamic, friendly working environment and opportunities to contribute to the company's
development
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FOXLINK VIETNAM CO., LTD
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI