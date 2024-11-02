Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Directly take part in software development, deployment, and project implementation Monitor and assign tasks to the team members based on the projects’ requirements Be responsible for a training plan to boost the members’ capacities Coordinate to solve other projects’ technical issues in the company Discuss and collaborate with relevant departments to make sure the development procedures and project quality are followed

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience in project management, with a focus on ERP implementation projects. Strong understanding of ERP systems, with experience in Odoo being preferred. Excellent communication skills in English, with a strong ability to listen and comprehend. Proven ability to estimate project timelines and budgets based on WBS analysis and resource allocation. Familiarity with key business processes in industries such as Manufacturing, Commerce, and Services. Experience in implementing ERP projects for educational institutions is a plus. Background in Odoo or experience transitioning from a Business Analyst (Functional Consultant) role would be advantageous. Knowledge about Agile project implementation process Skilled in problem solving, negotiation with customers, team management Having project management certification (such as ACP, PMI, PMP) is preferred

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have:

Attractive salary, upto 35M Gross Review performance according to the company rule Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path Participate in internal training programs to improve skills Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ... Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working

With other benefits:

Social Insurance according to Labor Law Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills Annual premium health check 13 days of annual leave per year Opportunities to obtain professional certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

