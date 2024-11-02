Tuyển Project Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
- Hồ Chí Minh:
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Directly take part in software development, deployment, and project implementation
Monitor and assign tasks to the team members based on the projects’ requirements
Be responsible for a training plan to boost the members’ capacities
Coordinate to solve other projects’ technical issues in the company
Discuss and collaborate with relevant departments to make sure the development procedures and project quality are followed
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 2 years of experience in project management, with a focus on ERP implementation projects.
Strong understanding of ERP systems, with experience in Odoo being preferred.
Excellent communication skills in English, with a strong ability to listen and comprehend.
Proven ability to estimate project timelines and budgets based on WBS analysis and resource allocation.
Familiarity with key business processes in industries such as Manufacturing, Commerce, and Services.
Experience in implementing ERP projects for educational institutions is a plus.
Background in Odoo or experience transitioning from a Business Analyst (Functional Consultant) role would be advantageous.
Knowledge about Agile project implementation process
Skilled in problem solving, negotiation with customers, team management
Having project management certification (such as ACP, PMI, PMP) is preferred
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary, upto 35M Gross Review performance according to the company rule Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path Participate in internal training programs to improve skills Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ... Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working
Attractive salary, upto 35M Gross
Review performance according to the company rule
Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path
Participate in internal training programs to improve skills
Opportunities to join the language classes such as: English, Japanese, ...
Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career
Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in, no weekend working
With other benefits:
Social Insurance according to Labor Law Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills Annual premium health check 13 days of annual leave per year Opportunities to obtain professional certificates
Social Insurance according to Labor Law
Join in various annual company trip, New Year Party, internal movement awards and a lot of charity events
Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills and soft skills
Annual premium health check
13 days of annual leave per year
Opportunities to obtain professional certificates
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
