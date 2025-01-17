Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH TransCosmos Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 65 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công Ty TNHH TransCosmos Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: SCETPA Building, 19A Cong Hoa Street, Ward 12, Tan Binh District, HCMC.
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 35 - 65 Triệu
About the job
We’re seeking an Customer Service Manager to join our team. This role is pivotal in planning, developing, implementing and managing the business activities of the projects, improving work efficiency and performance management, managing talent and developing talented human resources and successors meet current and future business needs.
Job Responsibilities:
• Manage the daily operations of the projects of Unit.
• Manage and maintain team performance and motivate human resources in projects.
• Collaborate with direct report and supervisors to supervise the implementation of training and quality plan, to allocate and optimize suitable resources and budget to ensure project quality and reach Clients' requirements.
• Play a leadership role in identifying business opportunities and selling our value to address client needs.
• Demonstrate high level of knowledge of the client's industry, industry trends, client's business objectives and market opportunity techniques in developing high quality opportunity plans in support of client and our growth objectives.
• Managing reports and reporting system to evaluate performance.
• Monthly & other BAU reports.
Working Time: Monday – Friday, and Saturday every 2 weeks, from 8 AM - 5 PM.
Với Mức Lương 35 - 65 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH TransCosmos Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH TransCosmos Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI