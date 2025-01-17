Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH TransCosmos Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 65 Triệu

About the job

We’re seeking an Customer Service Manager to join our team. This role is pivotal in planning, developing, implementing and managing the business activities of the projects, improving work efficiency and performance management, managing talent and developing talented human resources and successors meet current and future business needs.

Job Responsibilities:

• Manage the daily operations of the projects of Unit.

• Manage and maintain team performance and motivate human resources in projects.

• Collaborate with direct report and supervisors to supervise the implementation of training and quality plan, to allocate and optimize suitable resources and budget to ensure project quality and reach Clients' requirements.

• Play a leadership role in identifying business opportunities and selling our value to address client needs.

• Demonstrate high level of knowledge of the client's industry, industry trends, client's business objectives and market opportunity techniques in developing high quality opportunity plans in support of client and our growth objectives.

• Managing reports and reporting system to evaluate performance.

• Monthly & other BAU reports.

Working Time: Monday – Friday, and Saturday every 2 weeks, from 8 AM - 5 PM.