Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

A. Responsible for Production Planning (or)

• Optimize plant operations through comprehensive data management, covering scheduling, sourcing, warehousing, production, and delivery to evaluate performance.

• Develop performance dashboards for impactful communication with business partners,

• Identify and address inefficiencies, costs, conflicts and factors for continuous improvement.

• In charge of innovative projects in supply planning and digital transformation

• Key interfaces are Supply Network Planning, Material Planning, Warehouse, Operation, Equipment, Global Planning and Human Resources

• Lead Quality/FP&R/EHS standard: refer on R&R matrix detail for each standard

B. Responsible for Supply Network Planning

• Strategically align demand and supply by executing planning cycles to ensure product availability, optimal inventory levels, and seamless transitions for new product introductions and sourcing.

• Leverage system alerts and data analytics to proactively address supply issues and foster data-driven decision-making.

• Support continuous improvement through standard methodology projects in replenishment, supply planning, and alert management to minimize excess stock.

• Strengthen strategic collaboration with Demand Planning, Production, Transportation, Warehousing, and Customer Service to achieve cost-effective supply planning and enhance supplier responsiveness.