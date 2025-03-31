Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước
- Bình Dương: Colgate
- Palmolive Việt Nam, chi nhánh Mỹ Phước, KCN Mỹ Phước 3, Thới Hoà, Bến Cát, Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
A. Responsible for Production Planning (or)
• Optimize plant operations through comprehensive data management, covering scheduling, sourcing, warehousing, production, and delivery to evaluate performance.
• Develop performance dashboards for impactful communication with business partners,
• Identify and address inefficiencies, costs, conflicts and factors for continuous improvement.
• In charge of innovative projects in supply planning and digital transformation
• Key interfaces are Supply Network Planning, Material Planning, Warehouse, Operation, Equipment, Global Planning and Human Resources
• Lead Quality/FP&R/EHS standard: refer on R&R matrix detail for each standard
B. Responsible for Supply Network Planning
• Strategically align demand and supply by executing planning cycles to ensure product availability, optimal inventory levels, and seamless transitions for new product introductions and sourcing.
• Leverage system alerts and data analytics to proactively address supply issues and foster data-driven decision-making.
• Support continuous improvement through standard methodology projects in replenishment, supply planning, and alert management to minimize excess stock.
• Strengthen strategic collaboration with Demand Planning, Production, Transportation, Warehousing, and Customer Service to achieve cost-effective supply planning and enhance supplier responsiveness.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Colgate-Palmolive Việt Nam, Chi Nhánh Mỹ Phước
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
