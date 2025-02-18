Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Analyze current processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.

• Evaluate and select new equipment or technologies to enhance production capabilities and quality.

• Plan and oversee the installation and integration of new machinery.

• Identify opportunities to reduce energy consumption and improve sustainability.

• Collaborate with production teams to understand their utility needs and ensure their continuous supply.

• Monitor and optimize the performance of all machines/ system, ensuring energy and resource efficiency.

• To be as key user of maintenance to collaborate with ISD team for system development and optimization.

• Collaborate with Operation team to implement preventive and corrective maintenance schedules for utilities to minimize downtime.

• Lead utility-related projects, including installation, upgrade, and expansion of systems to meet the factory’s operational demands.

• Work with supplier to prepare and review technical documentation, design proposals, and reports for utility projects. to ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and according to specifications.

• Monitor project progress, resolve issues, and implement risk management strategies to ensure successful project delivery.