Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/02/2025
Navigos Search

Project Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Binh Duong Plant

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Analyze current processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.
• Evaluate and select new equipment or technologies to enhance production capabilities and quality.
• Plan and oversee the installation and integration of new machinery.
• Identify opportunities to reduce energy consumption and improve sustainability.
• Collaborate with production teams to understand their utility needs and ensure their continuous supply.
• Monitor and optimize the performance of all machines/ system, ensuring energy and resource efficiency.
• To be as key user of maintenance to collaborate with ISD team for system development and optimization.
• Collaborate with Operation team to implement preventive and corrective maintenance schedules for utilities to minimize downtime.
• Lead utility-related projects, including installation, upgrade, and expansion of systems to meet the factory’s operational demands.
• Work with supplier to prepare and review technical documentation, design proposals, and reports for utility projects. to ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and according to specifications.
• Monitor project progress, resolve issues, and implement risk management strategies to ensure successful project delivery.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Attractive salary & compensation package

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

