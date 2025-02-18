Tuyển Project Manager Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Navigos Search
- Bình Dương: Binh Duong Plant
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Analyze current processes to identify inefficiencies and areas for improvement.
• Evaluate and select new equipment or technologies to enhance production capabilities and quality.
• Plan and oversee the installation and integration of new machinery.
• Identify opportunities to reduce energy consumption and improve sustainability.
• Collaborate with production teams to understand their utility needs and ensure their continuous supply.
• Monitor and optimize the performance of all machines/ system, ensuring energy and resource efficiency.
• To be as key user of maintenance to collaborate with ISD team for system development and optimization.
• Collaborate with Operation team to implement preventive and corrective maintenance schedules for utilities to minimize downtime.
• Lead utility-related projects, including installation, upgrade, and expansion of systems to meet the factory’s operational demands.
• Work with supplier to prepare and review technical documentation, design proposals, and reports for utility projects. to ensure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and according to specifications.
• Monitor project progress, resolve issues, and implement risk management strategies to ensure successful project delivery.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary & compensation package
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
