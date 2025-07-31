Tuyển Project Manager C & J Clark International Limited làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại C & J Clark International Limited
- Bình Dương: Vũng Tàu, Ba Ria
- Vung Tau, Vietnam
Main Purpose: To check the accuracy of material and component cost information presented on factory cost breakdown sheets, produce cost summary reports at key stages in the development process and maintain cost records on the company Range Tracker database.
Core Accountabilities:
1. To ensure that information presented on factory cost sheets is comprehensive and accurate
2. To ensure that component and material prices quoted on cost sheets represent good value for money
3. To ensure that price summary information is available for review and analysis at key stages in the range development process
4. To ensure that the company purchasing systems are loaded with accurate price and material allowance information at key stages in the range development process
5. To maintain a database of historical cost information
6. To provide regular reports on how product costs have changed over time
7. To participate in cost saving projects, share best practice and cost saving innovations with other members of the team and initiate price comparisons between different suppliers of the same product
8. To manage price changes on continuing product
Working location: HCM City, travel to Binh Duong – Vung Tau
