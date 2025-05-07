Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Kimberly-Clark Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position summary:

The Facilities Management Analyst will oversee a broad range of activities for FM in APAC. This position reports to the Facilities Manager (Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia), and will have 2 key responsibilities, setup FM best practices and be the key point of contact for APAC Administrative Offices, drives optimization opportunities in the APAC FM function.

Key accountabilities include:

• Lead in the management of the daily operation of APAC Administrative offices including managing the outsourced supplier(s)

• Provide analysis and advanced-level project coordination, highly specialized operational support to Facilities Management and client base to meet organizational and business unit needs

• Be the departmental subject matter expert in requisitioning and processing of invoices. Train and otherwise support building capability of other team members in this skill area

• On an ongoing basis, develop, implement, and oversee audit services of outsourced supplier in regulatory areas for APAC sites, Compliance and Procure-to-Pay process performed by outsourced integrated facilities management provider

• Develop and maintain customer relationships with appropriate senior site leaders and business team leadership for Kimberly-Clark administrative sites