Tuyển Kinh doanh khách sạn Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương mại và Dịch vụ Vân Sơn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 35 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh khách sạn Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

Job Overview

The Sales Manager will drive international market growth, particularly from Korea or Koreans living in Hanoi, and expand corporate sales. The role requires a strategic and hands-on approach to increasing market share, establishing relationships with key accounts, and driving revenue in both leisure and corporate segments.

• Market Development & Strategy:

o Develop and execute a strategic sales plan focusing on the Korean market and corporate clients.

o Identify and establish partnerships with travel agencies, tour operators, and corporate clients in Korea.

o Keep abreast of market trends, competitor activities, and potential opportunities in both international and corporate segments.

• Corporate Sales:

o Build and maintain relationships with corporate accounts, FDI MICE clients, and local businesses.

o Tailor corporate sales packages, negotiate contracts, and manage client relationships.

o Participate in business networking events and conferences to promote Skylake Hotel as a preferred corporate partner.

• International Sales Focus (Korea):

o Focus on developing and maintaining relationships with Korean tour operators and travel agencies to drive in bound business.

o Conduct sales calls, participate in travel fairs, and organize familiarization trips for Korean travel agents.

o Customize offers, packages, and experiences to cater to the Korean market's preferences and expectations.

• Revenue Growth & Target Achievement:

o Meet and exceed sales targets in both international and corporate segments.

o Monitor and report sales performance, pipeline, and progress toward goals regularly to the DOSM.

o Optimize yield and revenue management strategies for both market segments.

• Collaboration:

o Work closely with the marketing team to develop campaigns that target corporate and international guests, ensuring alignment with the overall business strategy.

o Liaise with the operations team to ensure seamless delivery of services to corporate clients and international guests.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience:

o Minimum of 3 years of sales experience in hospitality or a related field, with a proven track record in corporate and international sales (Korean market experience preferred).

o Strong network of contacts within the Korean travel and corporate sectors.

• Skills:

o Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills.

o Ability to speak Korean is a strong advantage; proficiency in English is essential.

o Strong analytical skills and the ability to translate data into actionable sales strategies.

• Education:

o Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Hospitality Management, or a related field.

• Personal Attributes:

o Self-motivated, result-oriented, and able to work independently as well as in a team.

o Culturally sensitive, with a strong understanding of the Korean market and business culture.

o Willing to travel for work as needed.

Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương mại và Dịch vụ Vân Sơn Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Gross salary from 20 – 30 mils per month and bonus monthly service charge

Incentive base on revenue

Opportunity to work in international 4 star hotels environment for professional growth and career development

Lovely colleagues with full support and enthusiasm

Uniform and free laundry are available

Training courses are provided by hotel

Staff canteen meal at resort

Bus from Hanoi city to Resort daily

Ensure full benefits for employees according to current legal regulations (social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, union...)

13th month salary according to company regulations

Receive compensatory leave, annual leave and holidays according to the company's general regime and regulations

Other benefits following Labour law and regulation of company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Thương mại và Dịch vụ Vân Sơn

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin