Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Đông Nam Á (Seadev Co., Ltd.) làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

SEADEV is a product company that delivers effective, affordable sales and digital marketing solutions to our clients. We measure our success not only in terms of profit, but also in terms of global spiritual impact. As a company, we seek to care for our team members and bring transformation to lives in our community. Over the next 10 years we are laser focused on achieving our targets of growing our business 10-fold, supporting over 500 jobs in 10 developing markets, while positively transforming the communities we work within by giving financially and volunteering our time.

JOB OVERVIEW

At Seadev our team members are our most important asset. We are looking for an HR & Admin Manager who is self-driven, solutions-oriented, and has a deep desire to serve, lead, and deliver value.

The HR & Admin Manager is responsible for Human Resources, Office Management, and a supporting role to our Corporate Social Responsibility. The successful HR & Admin Manager will have deep experience in leading teams and serving in an executive capacity. The HR & Admin Manager will be an integral part of executing Seadev’s business plans and strategies. A key result will be to manage the day-to-day back-office operations of the Admin Department so as to maximize the productivity of our Sales and Marketing and Production Departments. This will include creating appropriate internal policies and processes, structuring the Team and workflows for effective administrative output, providing excellent technical and business guidance to Admin and HR department team members, synthesizing Seadev’s business objectives into the appropriate day-to-day priorities for Administrative operations.