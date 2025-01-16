Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,300 USD

We will welcome you to our team if you want to learn:

- system administration of servers from anywhere in the world;

- diagnose hardware, software and network server issues;

- work with hardware monitoring;

- work with cloud technologies.

We offer:

- work in a team of professionals at international level;

- comfortable working conditions: schedule without night shifts, no overtime, no phone support, smooth integration into the workflow;

- mentor assistance, learning modern IT technologies;

- individual vocational training plan for 12+ months;

- competitive salary, official employment.