Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 1,300 USD

Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN

Mức lương
500 - 1,300 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Diamond Flower, 48 Lê Văn Lương, p. Nhân Chính, q. Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,300 USD

We will welcome you to our team if you want to learn:
- system administration of servers from anywhere in the world;
- diagnose hardware, software and network server issues;
- work with hardware monitoring;
- work with cloud technologies.
We offer:
- work in a team of professionals at international level;
- comfortable working conditions: schedule without night shifts, no overtime, no phone support, smooth integration into the workflow;
- mentor assistance, learning modern IT technologies;
- individual vocational training plan for 12+ months;
- competitive salary, official employment.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 1,300 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
- advanced English skills;

Tại Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN

Công Ty TNHH Servers.com VN

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 8 Hoa Phượng 1, An Hải, An Hải Tây, Sơn Trà, Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

