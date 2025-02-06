Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate LG Electronics Vietnam Hai Phong - Sales & Marketing Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Manage office supplies (equipment, furniture, stationery) and ordering new supplies as needed.

- Manage daily operations of the office, including managing drivers, cleaners, car/taxi/grab arrangement.

- Manage travel arrangements, including managing air ticket expense, rental cars, and other transportation means.

- Process payment transactions to external vendors and ensuring timely and accurate financial records.

- Provide administrative support for Expats such as preparing work permit, visa, temporary residence card, housing,...

- Organize records, invoices, and other important documentation for efficient payment processing.

- Manage and oversee office equipment and facilities to ensure a flawless working environment.

- Assist with VIP visits.

- Make the routine & ad-hoc reports as needed.

- Other tasks as assigned.