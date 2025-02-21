Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Nhân thọ Generali Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công ty TNHH Bảo hiểm Nhân thọ Generali Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Generali Plaza, 43 – 45 Tu Xuong, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Scope / Position Summary
• Purpose of this role: The Partnership Distribution Support Supervisor is responsible for overseeing the distribution operations and ensuring effective support for partnership distribution channels. This role involves managing distribution activities, coordinating with partners, and ensuring smooth delivery of products/services.
• No. of subordinate: 0
• Non-financial KPIs for this role: Yes
• Description of key challenge of this role: Muti task
• Parties of usual contact in their role including internal or external parties and the nature of communication between job holder and these parties:
Distribution Partners
Internal Sales Teams
IT
Distribution Operation Management Team
All the teams within PD (PD Training, PD Planning, PD Strategy
Distribution Support
Finance & Accounting
Legal & Compliance
