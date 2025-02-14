Tuyển Sales Engineer Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,500 - 3,000 USD

Tuyển Sales Engineer Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,500 - 3,000 USD

Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd

Sales Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Engineer Tại Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd

Mức lương
2,500 - 3,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot 7A, 8A Noi Bai Industrial Zone, Quang Tien Commune, Soc Son District, Hanoi City

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Engineer Với Mức Lương 2,500 - 3,000 USD

Title: Engineering Manager
Report to: Operations Manager
Position Overview
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Engineering Manager to lead our engineering department in a high-volume precision parts manufacturing environment. This role is critical to ensuring that engineering processes, equipment, and teams deliver optimized performance, quality, and cost-effectiveness. The Engineering Manager will oversee a team of skilled engineers and technicians, collaborating across departments to drive innovation, process improvement, and operational excellence within a 600-person manufacturing organization.
Job description
1. Leadership and Team Management
• Lead, mentor, and develop a multidisciplinary team of engineers and technicians, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and accountability.
• Develop and execute training programs to enhance technical skills and professional development.

Với Mức Lương 2,500 - 3,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd

Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot 7A, Noi Bai Industries Zone

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-sales-engineer-thu-nhap-2-500-3-000-thang-tai-ha-noi-job316020
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NĂNG LƯỢNG MÔI TRƯỜNG BIỂN ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Sales Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Đến 640 USD
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Tới 640 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KỸ THUẬT CÔNG NGHỆ EU - TRUST
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT THE REGAL VN
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Sales Engineer Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Horus Productions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Horus Productions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer United Insurance Company Of Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận United Insurance Company Of Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer KEYENCE VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu KEYENCE VN
18 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc. làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 400 - 700 USD Nikkiso Vietnam, Inc.
400 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer HPA Technology Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu HPA Technology Joint Stock Company
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ASIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ASIC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty CP Thiết Bị Quang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty CP Thiết Bị Quang Minh
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PMAC
12 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIET DYNAMIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VIET DYNAMIC
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thiết bị phụ tùng An Phát
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Bateco Việt Nam
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Sales Engineer Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search's Client
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm