Tuyển Sales Engineer Spindex Industries (Hanoi) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2,500 - 3,000 USD

Title: Engineering Manager

Report to: Operations Manager

Position Overview

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Engineering Manager to lead our engineering department in a high-volume precision parts manufacturing environment. This role is critical to ensuring that engineering processes, equipment, and teams deliver optimized performance, quality, and cost-effectiveness. The Engineering Manager will oversee a team of skilled engineers and technicians, collaborating across departments to drive innovation, process improvement, and operational excellence within a 600-person manufacturing organization.

Job description

1. Leadership and Team Management

• Lead, mentor, and develop a multidisciplinary team of engineers and technicians, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and accountability.

• Develop and execute training programs to enhance technical skills and professional development.