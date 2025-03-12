Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CIAEA INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 15 USD

1. Develop and Maintain School Partnerships – Establish and maintain long-term collaborations with Vietnamese primary, secondary and high schools, international schools, and educational institutions to promote our educational programs.

2. Promote International Education Programs – Introduce and market our study abroad, exchange, and collaborative curriculum programs to schools.

3. Communication and Coordination – Maintain close relationships with school administrators, international departments, and teachers to ensure smooth project execution and address any issues.

4. Plan and Execute Marketing Activities – Organize seminars, education fairs, parent meetings, and workshops in partner schools to increase awareness of our programs.

5. Market Research and Analysis – Monitor Vietnam’s education policies, school needs, and industry trends to provide strategic market insights.

6. Support Student Recruitment and Consultation – Assist schools, students, and parents by providing project-related information and supporting the application process.

7. Cross-Team Collaboration – Work closely with our domestic and international teams to ensure the smooth operation of projects.