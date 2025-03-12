Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CIAEA INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 15 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH CIAEA INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH CIAEA INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATION

Sales Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CIAEA INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATION

Mức lương
800 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 162 Pasteur, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương 800 - 15 USD

1. Develop and Maintain School Partnerships – Establish and maintain long-term collaborations with Vietnamese primary, secondary and high schools, international schools, and educational institutions to promote our educational programs.
2. Promote International Education Programs – Introduce and market our study abroad, exchange, and collaborative curriculum programs to schools.
3. Communication and Coordination – Maintain close relationships with school administrators, international departments, and teachers to ensure smooth project execution and address any issues.
4. Plan and Execute Marketing Activities – Organize seminars, education fairs, parent meetings, and workshops in partner schools to increase awareness of our programs.
5. Market Research and Analysis – Monitor Vietnam’s education policies, school needs, and industry trends to provide strategic market insights.
6. Support Student Recruitment and Consultation – Assist schools, students, and parents by providing project-related information and supporting the application process.
7. Cross-Team Collaboration – Work closely with our domestic and international teams to ensure the smooth operation of projects.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
