Tuyển Sales Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH CIAEA INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 15 USD

- Hồ Chí Minh: 162 Pasteur, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC
1. Develop and Maintain School Partnerships – Establish and maintain long-term collaborations with Vietnamese primary, secondary and high schools, international schools, and educational institutions to promote our educational programs.
2. Promote International Education Programs – Introduce and market our study abroad, exchange, and collaborative curriculum programs to schools.
3. Communication and Coordination – Maintain close relationships with school administrators, international departments, and teachers to ensure smooth project execution and address any issues.
4. Plan and Execute Marketing Activities – Organize seminars, education fairs, parent meetings, and workshops in partner schools to increase awareness of our programs.
5. Market Research and Analysis – Monitor Vietnam’s education policies, school needs, and industry trends to provide strategic market insights.
6. Support Student Recruitment and Consultation – Assist schools, students, and parents by providing project-related information and supporting the application process.
7. Cross-Team Collaboration – Work closely with our domestic and international teams to ensure the smooth operation of projects.
