Tuyển Sales Marketing Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Marketing Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: The METT Tower B, An Khánh, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main tasks:
• Analyze the current situation of business, review effectiveness of Acquisition activities in the previous half/year
• Catch up peer banks’ trend and market demand to ensure our competitiveness.
• Make acquisition plan for the Whole year/Each Half based on Direction from BOD
• Allocate budget, prepare and make acquisition plan for each sales channel (SC, Branch, DCC)
• Propose ideas of activities to get approval of Management line
• Control and manage effectiveness of sales support activities
• Work with Co-brand partners to build up Acquisition flow (system, process) and improve conversion rate
• Work with internal and external stakeholders to support card acquisition activities
• Manage team budget and expense
• Control procurement process for acquisition activities including contract, payment to vendors, reward, gift delivery, …
• Mentor and update news/regulations to team members
Support Smart Credit channel:
• Seek and negotiate with new vendors to explore new customer source
• Build up promotion campaigns to support selling activities
• Hold training class of acquisition promotion for sales team
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
