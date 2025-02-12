Tuyển Sales Marketing Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main tasks:

• Analyze the current situation of business, review effectiveness of Acquisition activities in the previous half/year

• Catch up peer banks’ trend and market demand to ensure our competitiveness.

• Make acquisition plan for the Whole year/Each Half based on Direction from BOD

• Allocate budget, prepare and make acquisition plan for each sales channel (SC, Branch, DCC)

• Propose ideas of activities to get approval of Management line

• Control and manage effectiveness of sales support activities

• Work with Co-brand partners to build up Acquisition flow (system, process) and improve conversion rate

• Work with internal and external stakeholders to support card acquisition activities

• Manage team budget and expense

• Control procurement process for acquisition activities including contract, payment to vendors, reward, gift delivery, …

• Mentor and update news/regulations to team members

Support Smart Credit channel:

• Seek and negotiate with new vendors to explore new customer source

• Build up promotion campaigns to support selling activities

• Hold training class of acquisition promotion for sales team